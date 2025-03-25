Los Angeles Rams 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Sean McVay and Co. after free agency

The Los Angeles Rams advanced during the playoffs last year as they continue to be contenders in the NFC under coach Sean McVay. They can now use the offseason to upgrade their roster and bring in valuable pieces to build for the future of their franchise.

The 2025 NFL draft will offer them one of their best opportunities to do so. They currently have four picks in the first five rounds, including two in the third, but none in the second or fifth.

Here's how they can potentially maximize the value of their picks in the following mock draft.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 26: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The Rams made a bold move during the offseason by moving on from Cooper Kupp and replacing him with Davante Adams. This essentially locks in their wide receivers, but upgrading their tight ends would benefit their offense as a whole. Tyler Warren is projected to be a special prospect at the position, and if he falls to them late in the first round, he could be an absolute steal.

#2 - Round 3, Pick 90: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon Ducks

Inside linebacker may be the weakest overall position on the Rams' current roster, so finding upgrades here should be among their top priorities. Jeffrey Bassa can theoretically solve this problem for them and profiles as a potential day-one starter. Improving this weakness may even elevate them from being a solid defense last year to an elite unit this upcoming season.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 101: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Rams will select Josaiah Stewart in the third round. While the edge isn't necessarily a position of need for them this year, finding quality pass rushers is always valuable. Stewart has among the highest upside of any prospect in the mid-rounds of this year's draft and could give their defense yet another talented piece upfront.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 127: Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

It's always important for all teams to have reliable depth in their secondary. The Rams are a bit thin on the back end of their defense, especially at cornerback, so they are likely to target at least one during the 2025 NFL draft. Tommi Hill is an ideal late-round target with desirable upside to potentially develop into a starter.

