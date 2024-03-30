Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft: Can Les Snead work his magic in 2024 NFL Draft?

Les Snead has done his job well as the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams. He brought in Sean McVay and engineered Matthew Stafford's trade from the Detroit Lions. His work behind the scenes delivered the Super Bowl and established the franchise as the big guys in Los Angeles, leaving the Chargers in their wake.

But the 2024 NFL Draft promises to be tricky for him. Having gone into a win-now mode with all his selections, he is now left with an aging quarterback who will need replacing in the near future. Sean McVay might be the youngest Super Bowl-winning coach but he has been feeling the pressure in recent seasons as well. And with Aaron Donald's retirement before this season, the Los Angeles Rams have lost their defensive stalwart and the best player in that position in the league.

Some things are going their way too. Puka Nacua has emerged as a genuine top-class wide receiver opposite Cooper Kupp and if Kyren Williams can keep his running form going into this season, they are well set in offense. All of this means that the 2024 NFL Draft will be extremely consequential for the Rams and there are varied approaches that Les Snead can consider.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator can make his job easier by giving him various options to consider, some of which we have outlined below.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft 1.0

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft

Les Snead can begin by considering what he already has in hand in the 2024 NFL Draft and build from there. With the offense looking good at the moment, he can use his first-round pick on drafting a top corner in Kool-Aid McKinstry. He can then follow that up in the next rounds by adding pass rushers to compensate for Aaron Donald's absence.

By getting edge Chris Braswell and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, he can retool the defense before picking up a tight end later in the draft to add a genuine offensive threat to the wide receivers and running backs they already have. In later rounds, the Rams can keep a singular focus on adding to their defense.

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft 2.0

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft

Les Snead can also take a slightly different approach by deciding that he would like to make some trades to have more picks in this year's draft so that their probability of success increases. Knowing Matthew Stafford is in his final years means that the Rams can choose the NFL 2024 Draft to give him as many weapons as possible to win the Super Bowl again.

To that end, they can start by drafting Xavier Worthy and adding another elite threat on offense. They can then add to the secondary before adding another running back to complement Kyren Williams. Having made the offense a unit that can win now, they can then focus on making the defense stronger.

With multiple picks now available due to trading down, they can address their needs in the secondary, defensive line, and pass-rushing unit. With their final picks, they can add some depth to their offensive weapons by drafting another tight end and wide receiver.

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft 3.0

Los Angeles Rams Mock Draft

Knowing that Matthew Stafford is entering his final years, Les Snead could also choose another strategy. He could choose to get more picks in this year's draft but also add selections for upcoming years in the first few rounds. Those can be used to find a replacement franchise quarterback or a young backup who can sit and learn behind their incumbent.

In this strategy, knowing their strength on offense, most of the action is on rebuilding the defense so that they can still compete this year but if not, they are well set for the future too.