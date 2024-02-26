Los Angeles Rams 7-round Mock Draft: fortifying the defense around Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams found their rhythm after their 2023 bye week, winning seven of their last eight regular season games. Their only loss during that stretch came in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens.

While it was enough to earn them a playoff spot, the Detroit Lions eliminated them by one point in the Wild Card Round.

However, the campaign is still a massive success, considering that the 2023 NFL season is treated as a rebuilding year for the Rams. But solid drafting led to their quick turnaround as they found starters like Kyren Williams, Cobie Durant, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, and Puka Nacua in the last two seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Rams are hoping to replicate that success in the 2024 NFL Draft. This time, they have more pressing needs on defense to help three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Los Angeles’ NFC team could also use upgrades in the offensive line to protect Matthew Stafford.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Therefore, barring any trades, here’s how the Rams’ 2024 draft could pan out, according to Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator.

Los Angeles Rams 7-round 2024 mock draft

Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft

Day 1: Round 1, Pick 19: Jared Verse, DE, Florida State

The Rams finished the 2023 regular season with 41 sacks, tied for the eighth-worst rate in the league. Verse will be an excellent addition to the Los Angeles Rams, especially after finishing his 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Seminoles with nine sacks apiece. Lining him opposite Donald could create problems for offensive linemen.

Day 2: Round 2, Pick 52: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The Los Angeles Rams finished 20th in passing yards allowed per game (231.1) last season. If Ahkello Witherspoon and Duke Shelley leave in free agency, Rakestraw is an able replacement because of his fluid movement on the field. He had 107 tackles, 24 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception in four seasons with the Tigers.

Round 3, Pick 83: Beau Brade, S, Maryland

Beau Brade can slide into his role if the Rams won’t re-sign Jordan Fuller. In his last two seasons at Maryland, he had 160 tackles, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions. He is a big safety who can help in run defense or adjust to the right coverage based on his instincts.

Round 3, Pick 99: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

The Los Angeles Rams’ linebacker rotation could take a hit if Troy Reeder and Christian Rozeboom left in free agency. Trotter Jr. could be a plus if they won’t re-sign Reeder and Rozeboom.

In three seasons with Clemson, he had 192 tackles (29.5 for losses), 13 sacks, four interceptions, ten pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Day 3: Round 5, Pick 153: Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma

It helps to fortify their rotation on the offensive line, especially with potential injuries due to their physical style of play. The Los Angeles Rams can get Rouse in the fifth round to support at offensive tackle. He could push Alaric Jackson for the starting left tackle role.

Round 5, Pick 154: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Quarterbacks threw the ball in his direction to avoid Joey Porter Jr. However, King held his ground with 29 tackles in his junior season. The year before, he had 30 tackles, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. He is not afraid to break up passes on zone coverage and stay near receivers during man coverage.

Round 5, Pick 177: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

Bell is like a big wide receiver disguised as a tight end. He will be an excellent option for Stafford because he is great at getting yards after the catch. He is big and fast for linebackers and overpowering for defensive backs. Sean McVay will find ways to bring out his game, especially in two-tight-end formations with Tyler Higbee.

Round 6, Pick 191: Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn

You can’t have enough cornerbacks in the NFL, especially in a division with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Marquise Brown, and Brandon Aiyuk. Simpson was a First Team All-SEC last season after tallying 29 solo tackles, three pass deflections, four interceptions, and a pick-six.

Round 7, Pick 212: Andrew Coker, OT, TCU

Drafting Coker gives the Rams a wall at offensive tackle. He plays to the whistle and is a mean run blocker. He’s a reliable pass protector who generates leverage with his hand placement. With Stafford not known as a mobile quarterback, Coker can help provide a secure pocket for him.

Round 7: Pick 217: Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

The Rams found a starting nose tackle in Kobie Turner, a Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist who had nine sacks last season. But they could beef up their defensive line with Boyd, who dominated Power Five competitors at the Shrine Bowl, according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler. Boyd finished his career at Northern Iowa with 68 tackles, three pass deflections, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Round 7, Pick 218: Cam Riley, LB, Auburn

The Los Angeles Rams can use Riley as an edge rusher or a cover guy. He has shown ability in both aspects, especially his willingness to cover much ground or drop back to guard a zone. He had 2.5 sacks in his final year at Auburn, with 31 tackles and a pass deflection.