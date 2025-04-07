Los Angeles Rams 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Matthew Stafford’s team

The Los Angeles Rams made another appearance in the playoffs last year as they look to get back into Super Bowl contention. They can now use the offseason to supplement their roster and continue building for the future. This started with the free agency period and now moves on to the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

The Rams currently own eight total picks this year scattered throughout the first six rounds of the draft. Here's how they could potentially approach them in the following mock draft.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 26: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide

Ad

Trending

The Rams are relatively strong on their defensive line, as well as on the edges, but their defensive front has a major hole at inside linebacker. This is one of the weakest overall positions on their entire roster and is likely to be addressed during the draft. Jihaad Campbell is arguably the most talented inside linebacker in this year's draft class, so if he is available when they are on the clock with the 26th pick, he is an ideal target.

Ad

#2 - Round 3, Pick 90: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State Cyclones

The Rams are without a second-round pick this year but can still grab a legitimate impact player in the third round. They would be wise to improve their cornerbacks during the draft, and here would be a good place to do so, especially if they pass on one in the first round. Darien Porter has a ton of upside due to his ideal size and elite speed, making him an intriguing prospect at the position.

Ad

#3 - Round 3, Pick 101: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green Falcons

The Rams made a bold move during the offseason by moving on from Cooper Kupp and replacing him with Davante Adams. This gives Matthew Stafford a new weapon to work with, but their offense would still benefit from an upgrade at tight end. Tyler Higbee is solid, but Harold Fannin Jr. offers much more receiving upside, so they could form a solid tandem.

Ad

#4 - Round 4, Pick 127: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn Huskies

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Rams will select Chase Lundt in the fourth round. The starters along their offensive line are relatively solid, but their lack of depth is potentially concerning. They can start building it in the draft this year with a tackle prospect like Lundt.

#5 - Round 6, Pick 190: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada Wolfpack

Kitan Crawford is a dynamic defensive back who appears capable of playing multiple positions and chipping in various contributions. This makes him an excellent late-round target, especially for Los Angeles, which is relatively thin in its defensive secondary.

Ad

#6 - Round 6, Pick 195: Jake Majors, OC, Texas Longhorns

The Rams already selected a tackle prospect in this mock draft, so pairing that with an interior offensive lineman makes sense. Jake Majors is mostly a center but could potentially add depth at guard as well.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 201: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU Cougars

Tyler Batty is one of the best late-round targets for the important edge position. His athleticism suggests that he could develop into a useful rotational pass rusher.

Ad

#8 - Round 6, Pick 202: Cameron Horsley, DT, Boston College Eagles

The later rounds of any draft are often reserved for finding the most upside, regardless of positional needs. The Rams are strong on their defensive line, but Cameron Horsley can add even more depth to one of the better positions on their roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.