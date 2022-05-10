Los Angeles Rams Draft picks 2022: Who did the Rams pick? Full list of selections

The 2022 Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, made some interesting selections during the draft this year. They had given up many draft picks in trades over the last few seasons. Though this helped them to win the Super Bowl this year, they did not get on the board until round 3 of the 2022 NFL draft. When they did, they selected the following personnel:

Round 3: No. 104 – Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

Round 4: No. 142 – Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State

Round 5: No. 164 – Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Round 6: No. 211 – Quentin Lake, S, UCLA

Round 6: No. 212 – Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Round 7: No. 235 – Daniel Hardy, LB, Montana State

Round 7: No. 253 – Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State

Round 6: No. 261 – AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State

Basic profiles of the Los Angeles Rams draft selections

#1 - Logan Bruss

The Rams debuted in the third round and chose Logan Bruss out of the University of Wisconsin with their first pick. Selected as a guard, he was selected to the Second Team All Big Ten in 2021.

#2 - Decobie Durant

With their second pick of the draft, the Los Angeles Rams focused on the defensive side and chose a cornerback. Even at this late stage in the drat, they found value in Decobie Durant out of South Carolina State, who was selected to the First Team All MEAC in 2021.

#3 - Kyren Williams

With this pick, the Los Angeles Rams got a good running back late in the draft. Kyren Williams played for Notre Dame and was the ACC Rookie of the year in 2020. In 2021, he was selected to the Second Team All American.

#4 - Quentin Lake

Quentin Lake played UCLA and was selected to bolster the defensive side as a safety. He made it to the Second Team All Pac-12 in 2021.

#5 - Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick, if judged on talent alone, would never have fallen this far in the draft. He is a former Orange Bowl MVP and First Team All ACC. His disciplinary problems saw him leave Clemson, though he did play for Georgia last season. If he can sort out his off-field issues, this will be a bargain for the Los Angeles Rams.

#6 - Daniel Hardy

Daniel Hardy made the First Team All Big-Sky in 2021 and came out of Montana State. He will be adding to the linebacker depth chart.

#7 - Russ Yeast

Russ Yeast is a linebacker who played his college football with Kansas State. He will bring versatility to the Rams' secondary.

#8 - AJ Arcuri

The penultimate pick in this year's draft, AJ Arcuri is an offensive tackle who played for Michigan State.

Los Angeles won the Super Bowl last season. The challenge this year is to retain it. They clearly have the talent, but going the whole way two years in a row is a huge ask. We will have to wait and see how they perform in a stacked NFC West when the 2022 season kicks off.

