Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025: Full list of Sean McVay's selections

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. They exceeded expectations and even won a playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Rams came the closest to defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's playoffs, and they should be considered a Super Bowl contender. The NFC West franchise has drafted well over the last few years, and another good draft this year could position them potentially at the top of the NFC.
Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 26
- Round 3, pick 26
- Round 3, pick 37
- Round 4, pick 25
- Round 6, pick 14
- Round 6, pick 19
- Round 6, pick 25
- Round 6, pick 26
