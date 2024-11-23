  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Los Angeles Rams injury report Week 12: Latest on Rob Havenstein, Cooper Kupp and more

Los Angeles Rams injury report Week 12: Latest on Rob Havenstein, Cooper Kupp and more

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Nov 23, 2024 16:51 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Rams face injury concerns ahead of their Sunday Night Football clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offensive line, in particular, might miss a key piece at SoFi Stadium.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) is doubtful for the Week 12 matchup. He had limited practice on Thursday and Friday after sitting out on Wednesday.

After Friday's practice, coach Sean McVay said:

"He looks good, but is he quite ready to be the Rob that we're all accustomed to seeing? That's why he's listed as doubtful right now."
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: Imagn

The bright spot for Rams fans? Cooper Kupp carries no injury designation this week. Fantasy managers can expect solid production. He is projected to record 6.4 receptions for 71.9 yards and 0.5 touchdowns in PPR formats.

also-read-trending Trending

The timing proves crucial as the Rams aim to build on their recent success. They've won four of five games since their Week 6 bye.

Injury updates impact Los Angeles Rams' gameday planning

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Several other Los Angeles Rams players appear on this week's injury report. Cornerback Charles Woods and offensive lineman KT Leveston are ruled out with ankle injuries.

Guard Kevin Dotson's situation improved after a brief health scare. He missed Thursday's practice with what McVay labeled a "stomach bug" but returned to full participation Friday.

Cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) and nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) all progressed from limited practice Wednesday to full participation by week's end.

Dotson's recovery particularly matters against Philadelphia's fierce defense.

The Rams' early-season struggles stemmed partly from injuries forcing inexperienced rookies into action. Their Week 6 bye helped them regroup and find better player combinations.

McVay's staff has shown skill in managing the roster through injuries. They moved rookie Beaux Limmer to center after veteran Jonah Jackson struggled with snaps.

The offensive line's performance on Sunday could determine the outcome. Matthew Stafford has performed well this season whenever his protection holds up.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी