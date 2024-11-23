Los Angeles Rams injury report Week 12: Latest on Rob Havenstein, Cooper Kupp and more

The Los Angeles Rams face injury concerns ahead of their Sunday Night Football clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Their offensive line, in particular, might miss a key piece at SoFi Stadium.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) is doubtful for the Week 12 matchup. He had limited practice on Thursday and Friday after sitting out on Wednesday.

After Friday's practice, coach Sean McVay said:

"He looks good, but is he quite ready to be the Rob that we're all accustomed to seeing? That's why he's listed as doubtful right now."

The bright spot for Rams fans? Cooper Kupp carries no injury designation this week. Fantasy managers can expect solid production. He is projected to record 6.4 receptions for 71.9 yards and 0.5 touchdowns in PPR formats.

The timing proves crucial as the Rams aim to build on their recent success. They've won four of five games since their Week 6 bye.

Injury updates impact Los Angeles Rams' gameday planning

Several other Los Angeles Rams players appear on this week's injury report. Cornerback Charles Woods and offensive lineman KT Leveston are ruled out with ankle injuries.

Guard Kevin Dotson's situation improved after a brief health scare. He missed Thursday's practice with what McVay labeled a "stomach bug" but returned to full participation Friday.

Cornerback Cobie Durant (thigh), tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) and nose tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) all progressed from limited practice Wednesday to full participation by week's end.

Dotson's recovery particularly matters against Philadelphia's fierce defense.

The Rams' early-season struggles stemmed partly from injuries forcing inexperienced rookies into action. Their Week 6 bye helped them regroup and find better player combinations.

McVay's staff has shown skill in managing the roster through injuries. They moved rookie Beaux Limmer to center after veteran Jonah Jackson struggled with snaps.

The offensive line's performance on Sunday could determine the outcome. Matthew Stafford has performed well this season whenever his protection holds up.

