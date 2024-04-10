Los Angeles Rams mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Sean McVay in 2024 NFL Draft

Aaron Donald’s retirement will shape how the Los Angeles Rams move forward as a franchise. Losing the most prolific pass rusher that the franchise, perhaps even the league, has ever seen is a huge blow, so there needs to be efforts made to replace him.

Replacing his production is impossible, but the Los Angeles Rams will look to prioritize a serious pass rusher with their first selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Rams have the 19th overall pick in the draft, and there are several realistic situations where they can secure a truly elite pass rushing prospect.

Moreover, there's also a hole at defensive tackle, particularly for a big-bodied bull of a defender who can rush the QB as well as plug holes in run defense situations.

It could be argued that the Rams have never fully replaced Ndamukong Suh in this area, so they should look to do so early on in the draft, perhaps with their second-round choice.

On offense, the Los Angeles franchise are in a good place. Matthew Stafford remains one of the very best QBs in the league, but question marks over his health are a worry.

Cooper Kupp is as reliable as ever, while Puka Nacua could continue his explosion onto the scene in the NFL and become one of the best receivers in the game.

Kyren Williams rushed for over 1,100 yards in 2023 and was one of the best in the league. There's an awful lot to be excited about for Rams fans, especially with Sean McVay having his hands on an elite group of playmakers on offense.

The real focus of the 2024 NFL Draft has to be on rebuilding and reloading on defense.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Rams mock draft: Best-case scenario

In Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator’s best-case scenario for the Rams, Jared Verse arrives as the replacement for Aaron Donald.

It would be a surprise to see Verse fall this far, but the Rams wouldn’t mind at all. He's a prodigious pass rusher who bullies offensive linemen and gets to the QB. The Rams need to find a way to replace the sacks lost with Donald’s exit, and Verse would go some way to doing that.

Next is perhaps an even more interesting choice. Bralen Trice is a talented pass rusher, but his real value comes in his attitude to football. Everyone you speak to has good things to say about Trice, and it must be remembered that Donald wasn’t just an excellent defender; he was a locker room leader.

Trice gets people on his side with his infectious work-ethic and is also a very natural pass rusher. He finishes his rushes with strong tackling and had a good sack return in college.

Trice will be one of the steals of the 2024 NFL Draft, wherever he goes, and the Rams would have a lightning rod they could look towards with regards to leading their defense.

Ruke Orhorhoro completes the rejuvenation of the Rams’ defense with his sheer power at DT. He stops running holes like a machine and could be the one to take on the mantle from Suh, who left the Rams a few years ago.

Joe Milton is taken somewhat high up as a future option, especially as the Rams don’t quite know how many years of football Stafford has left in him. Milton will get to sit behind the veteran for one or two years and develop, and he will be in a very strong team if he eventually gets a chance to play.

This is a low-risk pick and one which could bear great fruit down the line.

Here’s how the draft shakes out in full:

· Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

· Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

· Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

· Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

· Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

· Khristian Boyd, DT, Northern Iowa

· Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

· Jared Wiley, TE, TCU

· C.J. Hanson, OG, Holy Cross

· Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

· Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

Rams mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Trading down for the Rams would see them miss out on a lot of talent on defense. Having addressed offensive line issues in free agency, it would be bizarre for the Rams to take Jordan Morgan, talented as he is, this high in the draft.

Khyree Jackson at CB would again be ignoring bigger problems on their roster, which isn’t ideal with an ageing QB that would like to return to the playoffs.

Zak Zinter at OG has potential, but it’s not a position of need after the Rams secured the double signings of Jonah Jackson and secured Kevin Dotson to a new three-year contract with the team.

According to Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft simulator, the worst-case scenario for the Rams would see them wait until their fifth selection to even address pass rushing concerns.

Brandon Dorlus isn’t ready to take over from Donald and may not even be ready to be a day-one starter in the NFL. This would be a poor selection for the Rams and leave them having not replaced key assets in their team.

Here’s the draft in full:

· Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

· Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

· Zak Zinter, OG, Michigan

· Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

· Brandon Dorlus, EDGE, Oregon

· MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC

· Dominique Hampton, S, Washington

· Devin Leary, QB, Kentucky

· Khalid Duke, EDGE, Kansas State

· Jacob Cowing, WR, Arizona

· Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami (FL)

· Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State