Los Angeles Rams schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was announced on Wednesday. Sean McVay's team will be in the hunt to make the playoffs next season, but it needs to navigate through a tough run of regular-season games.

Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project the Rams' game-by-game results.

Los Angeles Rams schedule 2025

Here's a look at the Rams' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:

Week 1 : Sept. 7 vs. Houston Texans

: Sept. 7 vs. Houston Texans Week 2 : Sept. 14 at Tennessee Titans

: Sept. 14 at Tennessee Titans Week 3: Sept. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Sept. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 5: Oct. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)

Oct. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF) Week 6: Oct. 12 at Baltimore Ravens

Oct. 12 at Baltimore Ravens Week 7: Oct. 19 at Jaguars (London)

Oct. 19 at Jaguars (London) Week 8: Bye week

Bye week Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints

Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints Week 10: Nov. 9 at 49ers

Nov. 9 at 49ers Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nov. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13: Nov. 30 at Carolina Panthers

Nov. 30 at Carolina Panthers Week 14: Dec. 7 at Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 7 at Arizona Cardinals Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 14 vs. Detroit Lions Week 16: Dec. 18 at Seahawks (TNF)

Dec. 18 at Seahawks (TNF) Week 17: Dec. 29 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF)

Dec. 29 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF) Week 18: vs. Cardinals (Date for Week 18 is to be determined)

Los Angeles Rams 2025: Game-by-game prediction

Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Rams' 17 regular-season NFL games next season:

Week 1: Rams vs. Texans

Prediction: 26-18

Week 2: Rams at Titans

Prediction: 27-25

Week 3: Rams at Eagles

Prediction: 31-16

Week 4: Rams vs. Colts

Prediction: 31-28

Week 5: Rams vs. 49ers

Prediction: 29-15

Week 6: Rams at Ravens

Prediction: 33-18

Week 7: Rams at Jaguars

Prediction: 33-25

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Rams vs. Saints

Prediction: 17-19

Week 10: Rams at 49ers

Prediction: 24-29

Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks

Prediction: 39-36

Week 12: Rams vs. Buccaneers

Prediction: 15-19

Week 13: Rams at Panthers

Prediction: 32-17

Week 14: Rams at Cardinals

Prediction: 15-22

Week 15: Rams vs Lions

Prediction: 21-33

Week 16: Rams at Seahawks

Prediction: 20-18

Week 17: Rams at Falcons

Prediction: 15-14

Week 18: Rams vs. Cardinals

Prediction: 16-20

Image via Sportskeeda

Los Angeles Rams predicted 2025 regular season record

According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool, the Los Angeles Rams will post a 9-8 record in the 2025 season. The LA outfit is predicted to finish third in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Even though the tool has projected a winning record for the Rams, they are not projected to make the playoffs.

