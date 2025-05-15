Los Angeles Rams schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Los Angeles Rams' schedule for the 2025 NFL season was announced on Wednesday. Sean McVay's team will be in the hunt to make the playoffs next season, but it needs to navigate through a tough run of regular-season games.
Ahead of the 2025 season, we have used Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool to project the Rams' game-by-game results.
Los Angeles Rams schedule 2025
Here's a look at the Rams' full schedule for the 2025 NFL season:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
- Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Houston Texans
- Week 2: Sept. 14 at Tennessee Titans
- Week 3: Sept. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles
- Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 5: Oct. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers (TNF)
- Week 6: Oct. 12 at Baltimore Ravens
- Week 7: Oct. 19 at Jaguars (London)
- Week 8: Bye week
- Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans Saints
- Week 10: Nov. 9 at 49ers
- Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13: Nov. 30 at Carolina Panthers
- Week 14: Dec. 7 at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 15: Dec. 14 vs. Detroit Lions
- Week 16: Dec. 18 at Seahawks (TNF)
- Week 17: Dec. 29 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF)
- Week 18: vs. Cardinals (Date for Week 18 is to be determined)
Los Angeles Rams 2025: Game-by-game prediction
Here's a game-by-game prediction for the Rams' 17 regular-season NFL games next season:
Week 1: Rams vs. Texans
Prediction: 26-18
Week 2: Rams at Titans
Prediction: 27-25
Week 3: Rams at Eagles
Prediction: 31-16
Week 4: Rams vs. Colts
Prediction: 31-28
Week 5: Rams vs. 49ers
Prediction: 29-15
Week 6: Rams at Ravens
Prediction: 33-18
Week 7: Rams at Jaguars
Prediction: 33-25
Week 8: BYE
Week 9: Rams vs. Saints
Prediction: 17-19
Week 10: Rams at 49ers
Prediction: 24-29
Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks
Prediction: 39-36
Week 12: Rams vs. Buccaneers
Prediction: 15-19
Week 13: Rams at Panthers
Prediction: 32-17
Week 14: Rams at Cardinals
Prediction: 15-22
Week 15: Rams vs Lions
Prediction: 21-33
Week 16: Rams at Seahawks
Prediction: 20-18
Week 17: Rams at Falcons
Prediction: 15-14
Week 18: Rams vs. Cardinals
Prediction: 16-20
Los Angeles Rams predicted 2025 regular season record
According to Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor tool, the Los Angeles Rams will post a 9-8 record in the 2025 season. The LA outfit is predicted to finish third in the NFC West, behind the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Even though the tool has projected a winning record for the Rams, they are not projected to make the playoffs.
LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.