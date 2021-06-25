Los Angeles Rams training camp 2021: 5 players to watch out for

The Los Angeles Rams look set to challenge for the NFC title and another Super Bowl berth this season. They made one of the biggest off-season moves when they traded starting quarterback Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions for veteran QB Matthew Stafford.

Rams's head coach Sean McVay will be salivating at the prospect of working with Stafford and designing plays for his new quarterback. Big things are expected from the new-look LA Rams' offense in 2021.

As training camp approaches, there are a few Rams players who will be looking to impress before pre-season games get underway in August.

Here are five players to keep an eye on during the Rams' upcoming training camp.

#1 Matthew Stafford

The veteran NFL quarterback has a lot of pressure on him, heading into training camp in late July. The Rams have bet their future on the 33-year-old QB by trading former starter Jared Goff and future first-round draft picks for Stafford.

In Detroit, Stafford made only one Pro Bowl and won zero playoff games over 12 seasons in the motor city. Expectations are much higher in Los Angeles, so Rams fans will want to see Stafford show some quality play during training camp.

#2 Cam Akers

Rams rookie Cam Akers was a workhorse last season. He had 145 rushing attempts for 625 yards and two touchdowns. The arrival of Matthew Stafford will only enhance Akers' production in 2021.

Akers will be challenged for the starting job by Darrell Henderson Jr. in training camp, so he will need to continue to show improvement in 2021. Keep an eye on the second-year running back's performance during training camp.

#3 Aaron Donald

The Rams' star defensive powerhouse ended last season injured and was unable to help the team to another Super Bowl appearance. So, all eyes will be on the three-time Defensive Player of the Year at training camp this year.

Donald should be leading from the front in practice and putting pressure on new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now 30, the defensive tackle will be gunning to win his first NFL championship.

#4 Desean Jackson

Rams' coaching staff and fans will be hoping to see an injury-free Desean Jackson in training camp. The veteran wide receiver has been plagued by injuries over the past couple of seasons.

Jackson is renowned for being a deep threat to opposing NFL defenses. Now 34, it will be interesting to see if he still has the elite speed to get behind the secondary. The three-time Pro Bowler is still seeking his first Super Bowl ring.

#5 Leonard Floyd

The outside linebacker was a revelation for the Los Angeles Rams last season. The 6' 6", 240 lbs Floyd recorded 55 tackles, one forced fumble and 10.5 sacks in 2020.

He was recently rewarded with a four-year extension by the Rams, so the team will expect him to continue his dominant ways. Floyd and Donald look set to terrify opposing offenses again this season.

