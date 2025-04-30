Los Angeles Rams undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams added players in undrafted free agency, acquiring six rookies through the 2025 NFL Draft. NFL clubs usually fill the rest of their rosters with players who compete for slots on their 53-man rostesr after signing as UDFAs, who are players who don't get selected in the draft.

All of the Rams' undrafted free agent acquisitions are listed here.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday that they have reached agreements with 17 undrafted free agents:

Malik Dixon-Williams, Safety, Connecticut

Shaun Dolac, Linebacker, Buffalo

Ben Dooley, Offensive lineman, Boise State

Tru Edwards, Wide receiver, Louisiana Tech

Willie Lampkin, Offensive lineman, North Carolina

Jamil Muhammad, Linebacker, USC

Bill Norton, Defensive lineman, University of Texas

Josh Pearcy, Linebacker, Rice

Brennan Presley, Wide receiver, Oklahoma State

Mark Redman, Tight end, Louisville

Da'Jon Terry, Defensive lineman, Oklahoma

Anthony Torres, Tight end, Toledo

Nate Valcarcel, Safety, Northern Illinois

Jordan Waters, Running back, NC State

Trey Wedig, Offensive lineman, Indiana

Mario Williams, Wide receiver, Tulane

Wyatt Bowles, Offensive lineman, Utah State

Malik Dixon-Williams recorded two forced fumbles, six interceptions and 200 total tackles during his three full seasons at Connecticut.

The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound Shaun Dolac led the country in tackles (168) in 2024. Moreover, he recorded five interceptions, five pass breakups, 6.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss. He didn't receive an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine but recorded an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.55 seconds, achieved a vertical jump of 35.5 inches and completed 25 reps on the bench press at Buffalo's pro day.

The son of former first-round pick Troy Edwards, Tru Edwards recorded 84 catches for 986 yards and six scores at Louisiana Tech in 2024. He will compete with guys like Drake Stoops, Xavier Smith and Quintez Cephus for a roster spot before the 2025 season.

Willie Lampkin, who transferred from Coastal Carolina, had a fantastic two-year stint in North Carolina despite being deemed undersized at 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds. He was honored as a 2024 First-Team All-American and was selected as an All-ACC first teamer once while playing with the Tar Heels.

Before the 2024 season, Trey Wedig transferred from Wisconsin to Indiana, where he played for just one year. He displayed his offensive line versatility throughout his time in college, playing in 45 games for Wisconsin and Indiana at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

Mario Williams displayed his versatility and talent during his college career, which included spells at Oklahoma, Tulane, and USC. He caught 164 passes for 2,347 yards and 17 touchdowns during his four years in college.

A recap of the Los Angeles Rams 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 2, No. 46: Terrance Ferguson, TE (Oregon)

Round 3, No. 90: Josaiah Stewart, LB (Michigan)

Round 4, No. 117: Jarquez Hunter, RB (Auburn)

Round 5, No. 148: Ty Hamilton, DT (Ohio State)

Round 5, No. 172: Chris Paul Jr., LB (Ole Miss)

Round 7, No. 242: Konata Mumpfield, WR (Pitt)

