Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will start off a stacked slate of NFL Divisional Round games this weekend with a 4:35 pm EST kickoff on Saturday.
Aaron Rodgers is looking to win his second Super Bowl to cap of an MVP calibre season, while Sean McVay and the Rams look to return to the big game and win their franchise's first ring since 2000, and first since returning to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Head-to-Head
The Rams and Packers all-time series is one of the tightest in the NFL, with Los Angeles leading the series 46-45-2. In postseason play, the teams have met twice before and have each won one matchup. The Packers, however, have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.
The last time the teams met was in 2018, and the Rams won 29-27 to move to 8-0 for the season. Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams win.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Team News
The Packers are coming off a bye week able to rest, scout, and get healthy. Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and several other starters were limited in practice early this week, but all key players are expected to play.
Jared Goff, the Rams starting quarterback for most of the 2020 season, did not start last game. He was sitting on the sidelines as John Wolford started at QB. Wolford, however, left the game early with a neck injury and was later taken to the hospital. Goff came into the game and helped the Rams to victory, but coach McVay will still not say who his starting QB is for this weekend's game.
All indications point to Goff, despite the injured thumb, but we will not know until game time.
In front office news, the Detroit Lions named Rams scouting director Brad Holmes as the teams next general manager.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Projected Starters
Los Angeles Rams
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Malcom Brown
WR: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp
TE: Tyler Higbee
Green Bay Packers:
QB: Aaron Rodgers
RB: Aaron Jones
WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
TE: Robert Tonyan
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Prediction
This game will come down to if the Rams defense can perform as they did against the Seahawks on Wildcard weekend, and if the Packers offense can solve it. While Jared Goff's health is a question that lingers over this game, the outcome will be decided between the chess match of Aaron Rodgers against the Rams stars on defense.
Prediction: The Packers top the Rams in a low scoring, close matchupPublished 15 Jan 2021, 01:10 IST