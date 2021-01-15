Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers prediction, preview, team news, and more | NFL Playoffs 2020/21

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams will start off a stacked slate of NFL Divisional Round games this weekend with a 4:35 pm EST kickoff on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers is looking to win his second Super Bowl to cap of an MVP calibre season, while Sean McVay and the Rams look to return to the big game and win their franchise's first ring since 2000, and first since returning to Los Angeles.

The matchup is set. #Packers will host the Rams in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 3:35 p.m. CT at Lambeau Field 📰: https://t.co/OlUpuxQ4im#PackersUnited | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4llPHiZn4x — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 11, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Head-to-Head

The Rams and Packers all-time series is one of the tightest in the NFL, with Los Angeles leading the series 46-45-2. In postseason play, the teams have met twice before and have each won one matchup. The Packers, however, have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams.

The last time the teams met was in 2018, and the Rams won 29-27 to move to 8-0 for the season. Jared Goff threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams win.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Team News

The Packers are coming off a bye week able to rest, scout, and get healthy. Pass rusher Za'Darius Smith and several other starters were limited in practice early this week, but all key players are expected to play.

Jared Goff, the Rams starting quarterback for most of the 2020 season, did not start last game. He was sitting on the sidelines as John Wolford started at QB. Wolford, however, left the game early with a neck injury and was later taken to the hospital. Goff came into the game and helped the Rams to victory, but coach McVay will still not say who his starting QB is for this weekend's game.

All indications point to Goff, despite the injured thumb, but we will not know until game time.

In front office news, the Detroit Lions named Rams scouting director Brad Holmes as the teams next general manager.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Malcom Brown

WR: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp

TE: Tyler Higbee

Green Bay Packers:

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE: Robert Tonyan

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers Prediction

This game will come down to if the Rams defense can perform as they did against the Seahawks on Wildcard weekend, and if the Packers offense can solve it. While Jared Goff's health is a question that lingers over this game, the outcome will be decided between the chess match of Aaron Rodgers against the Rams stars on defense.

Prediction: The Packers top the Rams in a low scoring, close matchup