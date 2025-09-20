Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

Defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for one of the most anticipated matchups in Week 3.

Ad

The Rams gave the Eagles the toughest game in their Super Bowl-winning run in the divisional round last season, as they were within a touchdown from potentially knocking them out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles on Fox

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Ad

Trending

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds (via DraftKings)

Spread

Rams (+3.5)

Eagles (-3.5)

Moneyline

Rams (+150)

Eagles (-180)

Total

Over/Under: 44.5

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Picks

The Rams and Eagles are two of the best offensive teams this season and it could be a tough night for defenders on Sunday. The Eagles also boast a strong running game with Saquon Barkley making a strong start to the season. The over 44.5 seems like the safe pick for the showdown.

Ad

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury Report

Rams

G Steve Avila - Questionable

TE Colby Parkinson - Questionable

DE Braden Fiske - Questionable

CB Ahkello Witherspoon - IR

LB Keir Thomas - IR

Eagles

RB Will Shipley - Questionable

QB Tanner McKee - Questionable

TE Dallas Goedert - Questionable

OT Cameron Williams - IR

FB Ben VanSumeren - IR

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head

Sunday's clash will the 46th game between the two teams who crossed path twice last season. Philadelphia hold a 25-20-1 adavantage over the Rams, winning the last three matchups, including the divisional round game last season

Ad

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for Week 3

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a eight-game winning streak and remain unscathed in their Super Bowl defence after two weeks. However, the Los Angeles Rams have looked every bit as contender as their NFC East rivals.

The Rams have looked elite on offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford has combined well with dynamic receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. They are also 6-0 on the road, one win away from tying a franchise record.

Ad

Although the defense has been solid in the two games, they will be wary of Saquon Barkley's threat. The Rams are expected to edge the defending champions and avenge their divisional round loss from last season.

Prediction: Rams 30, Eagles 24

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.