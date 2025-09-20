Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 showdown

Defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, will host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for one of the most anticipated matchups in Week 3.
The Rams gave the Eagles the toughest game in their Super Bowl-winning run in the divisional round last season, as they were within a touchdown from potentially knocking them out in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details
Fixture: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles on Fox
Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21, 1:00 PM ET
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds (via DraftKings)
Spread
Rams (+3.5)
Eagles (-3.5)
Moneyline
Rams (+150)
Eagles (-180)
Total
Over/Under: 44.5
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Picks
The Rams and Eagles are two of the best offensive teams this season and it could be a tough night for defenders on Sunday. The Eagles also boast a strong running game with Saquon Barkley making a strong start to the season. The over 44.5 seems like the safe pick for the showdown.
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury Report
Rams
G Steve Avila - Questionable
TE Colby Parkinson - Questionable
DE Braden Fiske - Questionable
CB Ahkello Witherspoon - IR
LB Keir Thomas - IR
Eagles
RB Will Shipley - Questionable
QB Tanner McKee - Questionable
TE Dallas Goedert - Questionable
OT Cameron Williams - IR
FB Ben VanSumeren - IR
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Head-to-Head
Sunday's clash will the 46th game between the two teams who crossed path twice last season. Philadelphia hold a 25-20-1 adavantage over the Rams, winning the last three matchups, including the divisional round game last season
Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a eight-game winning streak and remain unscathed in their Super Bowl defence after two weeks. However, the Los Angeles Rams have looked every bit as contender as their NFC East rivals.
The Rams have looked elite on offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford has combined well with dynamic receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. They are also 6-0 on the road, one win away from tying a franchise record.
Although the defense has been solid in the two games, they will be wary of Saquon Barkley's threat. The Rams are expected to edge the defending champions and avenge their divisional round loss from last season.
Prediction: Rams 30, Eagles 24
