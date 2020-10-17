The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 6 NFC West matchup.

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance last season, the 49ers were considered one of the top teams in the NFL at the beginning of this season. But a streak of injuries and lackluster performances has the Niners currently sitting at 2-3, losing two in a row heading into this week.

The Rams seemed to be trending downward. They were in the Super Bow following the 2018 season, then fell to 9-7 and missed the playoffs in 2019. This season they've looked strong, however, sporting a 4-1 record.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Head to Head

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have met each other 141 times in the past. The 49ers currently have a slight lead in the series with a 71-67-3 record.

The division rivals last faced each other in 2019, when the 49ers won at home in close fashion, 34-31.

Los Angeles Rams form guide in the league: W W L W W

San Francisco 49ers form guide in the league: L W W L L

Advertisement

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

For the Rams, there aren't any significant injuries to worry about. Defensive star Aaron Donald did not practice on Wednesday, but it was not injury-related. He should be good to go for Sunday's game.

"I expect (the ankle) to be at least the same, if not better. Hopefully we can get a week of that and have no setbacks... and hopefully we get him out there Sunday night."



More from Kyle Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo's status in preparation of #SNF vs Rams:https://t.co/Vhqfabcy3b — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) October 13, 2020

Despite quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers starter, he's been off his game this season. It seems like his ankle continues to bother him, as he was on the 49ers injury report for this week. He was a full practice participant on Wednesday and assuming he continues to rehab his injury, we could see the normal Jimmy G we all know.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Projected Starters

Los Angeles Rams:

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Darrell Henderson Jr.

WR: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds

TE: Tyler Higbee

Most pressures:

1. T.J. Watt - 20

t2. Joey Bosa - 18

t2. Aaron Donald - 18

t2. Myles Garrett - 18https://t.co/XyjlF406Q0 — ProFootballReference (@pfref) October 15, 2020

San Francisco 49ers:

Advertisement

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

RB: Raheem Mostert

WR: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne

TE: George Kittle

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Prediction

If the 49ers offense can perform better than they did against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, this could certainly be an intense game on Sunday night.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been playing well alongside his supporting cast and the defense -- including shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey -- has been making sure quarterbacks don't get to prosper against their secondary.

Unfortunately, the Niners defense continues to be banged up and if they can give up 43 points to the Dolphins, I'm sure the Rams could do the same.

Prediction: Rams win, carried by their offense