Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers predictions, odds, and picks for Week 5 TNF clash

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers both look like they're in vintage form, with both teams coming off a 3-1 start. However, only one team will emerge victorious. There are plenty of storylines going into the game, from the banged-up 49ers offense to the Rams' re-emergence of Puka Nacua. Here's a look at everything you need to know about the contest.
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Game Details
Fixture: 49ers at Rams on TNF
Date & Time: Thursday, October 2 at 8:15 PM ET
Venue: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Rams (-7)
49ers (+7)
Moneyline
Rams (-325)
49ers (+260)
Total
Over/Under (47.5)
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Picks
One bet worth taking is on Christian McCaffrey scoring an anytime touchdown. The back has scored one every other week, with the upcoming game lining up as the "hit" week. He also has been held out of the endzone this season on the ground, making him overdue to score on the ground if he can't catch a touchdown pass.
One bet that should be avoided is a Puka Nacua anytime touchdown, as he has scored just one receiving touchdown all season long.
Davante Adams would be the safer Rams receiver choice for an anytime touchdown, as he has scored in three out of four games this season.
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: NFL Injury Report
Rams
OT Rob Havenstein (Ankle) - Doubtful
TE Tyler Higbee (Hip) - Doubtful
49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr. (Ankle) - Out
WR Jauan Jennings (Ankle, Rib) - Out
WR Ricky Pearsall (Knee) - Out
QB Brock Purdy (Toe) - Out
WR Jordan Watkins (Calf) - Out
DL CJ West (Thumb) - Questionable
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Head-to-Head
The Rams and 49ers have a narrow margin in their record. The 49ers have the lead in the series by a record of 78-71-3. However, the Rams have been rolling, racking up three consecutive wins dating back to Jan. 7, 2024. Will the pendulum swing back the other direction?
Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: Prediction for Week 5
Fans are in for a treat. The series has not seen a game end with a two-score margin since 2022, five matchups ago. As such, expect another tight one. However, San Francisco is coming into the game with a backup quarterback, so expect a lower-scoring, defensive affair. The Los Angeles Rams will triumph in a tight contest as the healthier team with home-field advantage.
Mac Jones won't go quietly into the night, but he won't be able to perform at the peak of his powers with an injured wide receiver room. The Rams will be able to keep Christian McCaffrey in check by using the bulk of their resources to stop the running back.
Prediction: Rams 24, 49ers 17
