Luke Musgrave fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Packers TE

Luke Musgrave was expected to take a leap during the 2024 season for the Green Bay Packers, but injuries hampered his production. In his absence, Tucker Kraft took over and had a fantastic season, bleakening his chances of becoming a regular feature for the Packers' offense. Let's take a look at what to expect for him in 2025.
Luke Musgrave's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook
The 2024 performance was certainly not as expected for the tight end. He started three games and played in seven overall, with 45 yards for the entire season. He had no touchdowns and amassed just two first downs for the team. His lack of volume made him TE88 at the end of the season, with Kraft established as the number one tight end for the team.
It's no surprise that he's so poorly thought out for the upcoming season. He's considered TE46 for Fantasy Pros, a website specialized in fantasy football. Kraft, on the other hand, is a top 10 tight end, appearing at the eighth position.
Is Luke Musgrave a good fantasy pick this year?
He's not projected to be an impactful player in fantasy football and you should avoid him as much as you want. He could maybe earn a bigger volume as the season goes on, and you can get him through the waivers. However, trusting him is unlikely to translate into a successful pick.
The Packers also spent their first and third-round picks on new wide receivers, meaning that he's unlikely to be of much thought for Jordan Love even in pass plays.
Musgrave does not appear on Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Ranking for tight ends in the 2025 season.
Where should you pick Packers tight end Luke Musgrave?
You should not. Even if you play in a league with a high number of teams, he's unlikely to be a good option for your team. He's not expected to have much volume in the upcoming season, with the aforementioned Kraft, Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs all with bigger volumes expected.
It's worth watching the waivers in case he's available and something happens to Kraft. At the start of the season, however, you should definitely avoid Luke Musgrave.
He's projected to have 186.3 yards this season, and he does not have an ADP due to his low expectations for the 2025 season.
