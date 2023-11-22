Luke Musgrave injury: Recovery timeline for lacerated kidney explored

Unluckily for the Green Bay Packers, their rising offensive star, tight end Luke Musgrave, won't be available for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions, who currently lead the NFC North standings.

The rookie tight end caught four of the six passes thrown to him for 28 yards, which was a good contribution in Green Bay's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Before suffering a devastating lacerated kidney, he had been playing well in his rookie NFL season.

Few would have guessed that Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney during the victory over the Chargers, given his performance and efficacy in the game.

Musgrave was admitted to the hospital following the game but he has reportedly left the facility since that.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated:

"He's got a pretty significant injury,. He said nothing during the game, and then something came up, which, in my opinion, just goes to demonstrate how tough he is."

There is still no set timeline for his comeback to the field. The youngster is anticipated to miss at least four games if he is placed on injury reserve, according to some reports.

What happened to Luke Musgrave?

On Sunday, during the Green Bay Packers' fourth victory of the season over the Los Angeles Chargers, Luke Musgrave went down during the game and fell on the football, which resulted in a lacerated kidney.

In spite of what had happened, Musgrave continued to play. But LaFleur disclosed yesterday that the tight end went to the hospital after reporting an abdominal ailment the day after the game. The Green Bay head coach responded:

"We'll see," when asked if Musgrave will be put on injured reserve.

When will Luke Musgrave return?

As mentioned before, there is currently no definitive return date for Luke Musgrave. But we may also examine the outcomes of players who have previously sustained similar injuries.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of the Detroit Lions missed five weeks of action due to a lacerated kidney he sustained while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. The same injury also happened to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen in 2015. Like Musgrave, he was hurt in November and missed the rest of that season.

Given how much of a revelation Musgrave has been for the Green Bay Packers this season, the team's supporters will have to hope that his injury won't make him miss the entire season.