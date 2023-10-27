Luke Musgrave injury update: Latest on Packers TE for Week 8 fantasy football

Last week, Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave injured his ankle against the Denver Broncos. The athlete was also taken out of the game against the Detroit Lions in Week 4 due to a head injury, thus last week's game marks the second time he missed a game this season due to injury.

In his media appearances, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has not disclosed any injury details. However, on Tuesday, Musgrave appeared publicly and was seen with a walking boot. It's notable that he didn't seem to have constraints when walking, and wearing a walking boot does not always suggest a long-term injury.

Musgrave did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, according to a report from Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. This has increased the likelihood that he will miss the Packers' Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

This season, Musgrave has already played a significant part in Green Bay's attack. The rookie tight end has accumulated 189 yards on 22 of 28 targets despite leaving two games due to injury. As of this writing, there is little possibility that Musgrave will be able to recover from his injury in time to play on Sunday.

What happened to Luke Musgrave?

In Week 7, Musgrave was injured on his ankle during a 19-17 defeat to the Denver Broncos. After making an 18-yard grab, Denver safety Kareem Jackson struck him helmet to helmet.

Musgrave's ankle twisted under Jackson's as he tumbled awkwardly to the ground.

For the second time this season, Jackson — who had already been fined on four occasions over illegal hits — was sent off the field after hitting Musgrave.

The fact that Musgrave was unable to rejoin the game gives the Packers cause for concern. He got four receptions for thirty yards on five targets before he left the game.

When will Luke Musgrave return?

Despite departing the game with an ankle injury, Luke Musgrave, who was hit by Kareem Jackson during the Green Bay Packers-Denver Broncos game last week, avoided a concussion.

Moreover, the player was reportedly observed on Tuesday wearing a walking boot but missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The outcome of today's practice will probably determine if Musgrave plays against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday or not. If not, there is no further timetable for his return and will have to wait and see for updates from the team.

