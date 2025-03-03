Luther Burden III vs. Matthew Golden: Comparing star WRs' college stats, 40-yard dash time, and 2025 NFL Combine performance

Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden enjoyed impressive college football careers. Burden III was the primary pass catcher for the Missouri Tigers, while Golden thrived with the Texas Longhorns.

Both wide receivers earned invites to the 2025 NFL Combine, and they participated in the 40-yard dash. With that in mind, let's compare their collegiate careers and performances at the scouting showpiece.

Luther Burden III's college stats and NFL Combine performance

Luther Burden III was a five-star prospect coming out of East St. Louis Senior High School, St. Louis, Missouri. He had offers from Missouri, Alabama, Georgia and 38 other programs. However, he decided to take his talents to Missouri and play for the Tigers.

Burden III spent three years with the Tigers, and he excelled as a wide receiver and return specialist. He amassed a stat line of 2,263 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns during his three-year stint with the Tigers.

Burden III completed the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds. He earned a 79/100 athleticism score at the Combine. That coupled with his 78/100 production score in college earned him third rank among all wide receivers in his draft class.

Matthew Golden's college stats and NFL Combine performance

Matthew Golden shone at Klein Cain High School, Houston. He was lightly recruited out of college, and decided to accept a scholarship offer from the Houston Cougars.

Golden was a Day 1 starter at Houston, and he finished his freshman season with a stat line of 38 catches, 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The speedster enjoyed a similarly productive sophomore season, racking up 38 catches, 404 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Golden opted to transfer to the Texas Longhorns for his final season of college football. He became the Longhorns' No. 1 receiver, racking up 58 catches, 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in Year 3.

Golden had an impressive NFL Combine as he completed the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. That was the fastest time of the 2025 scouting showpiece and was a proper reminder of his game-changing speed. Golden earned an 87/100 for his athleticism score. That, coupled with his 74/100 for production in college, ranked him as the fifth-best wide receiver in his class.

Which WR will be drafted first in the 2025 NFL draft?

Luther Burden III and Matthew Golden are unique prospects. Burden III has the sturdier build, and he's the more physical of the two. Golden is slightly smaller and as such relies on his speed to beat unsuspecting defenders.

Both wide receivers are seen as decent NFL prospects with the chance of playing in the league for a long time. However, in this contest of who'd be picked first, it's Golden that has the upper hand.

Golden's 4.29 speed is hard to ignore, and he's been flying up draft boards as of late. As for Burden III, he'll definitely get picked, but most likely after his Longhorns counterpart.

