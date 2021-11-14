Is Mac Jones already good enough to win a playoff game for the Patriots?

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is the frontrunner for the best rookie quarterback this year in many people's eyes. At 5-4, the Patriots are in the playoff conversation. Assuming they keep pace, they could somehow be in the playoffs this year after starting 1-3. If Mac Jones starts his first playoff game this season, can he come out on top?

Why Mac Jones is already good enough to win a playoff game

Trending up

Mac Jones has been trending up since the end of Week 3. He started the year by throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions. Since then, he has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Put simply, he started slow but is trending up.

Ben Roethlisberger had eight touchdowns and four interceptions at one point this year. Many think he can win a playoff game this year. As such, Mac Jones also has a shot at winning in the playoffs. That isn't the only reason Jones could win a playoff game in January.

Playoff experience

Of course, nothing can truly replicate the pressure of the playoffs in the NFL. However, Jones has a head start in this arena as the quarterback is coming off a National Championship victory with Alabama. It feels like it has been a decade, but earlier this year, Jones was holding the trophy for winning the title game.

The pressure of the playoffs is similar to that of the College Playoffs. It could even be greater since college careers are so short compared to the NFL. Meaning, with a smaller window to win it all, a greater weight comes with every play. As Jones was in the championship game in his final college game, he may not feel pressure at that level again. Put simply, Jones won't cave under pressure in the playoffs.

Opponents matter

Of course, if the Patriots get a bad pull and face the hottest team in the AFC in the playoffs, Jones may not win that game. However, if they end up winning the division and get an easier opponent that also features players new to the playoffs, Jones has a shot. It also helps that Jones has Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels in his corner.

Both have seen it all and know how to put Jones in a position to win. With the right support around him, Jones could win the Patriots' first playoff game in basically three calendar years. Will he be able to go on a run and win the Super Bowl? Odds seem low, but with Belichick behind him in a seemingly soft AFC, anything is possible.

Edited by Henno van Deventer