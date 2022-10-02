Mac Jones injury update: Is the Patriots QB playing tonight? 

Ahead of the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Week 4 clash on Sunday, all eyes are on a Mac Jones injury update.

The Patriots quarterback limped off the field against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Since the game against the Ravens, Patriots fans have been keeping a close eye on Jones' injury. The question, however, remains whether Jones will play in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

So far, Jones has recorded 786 passing yards and two touchdowns this season.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss The Patriots have officially ruled out Mac Jones for Sunday. The Patriots have officially ruled out Mac Jones for Sunday.

Mac Jones injury update: What happened to the Patriots QB?

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the closing stages of the Patriots' Week 3 game against the Ravens. The injury occurred when Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell fell on Jones’ leg.

Incidentally, it was the Patriots’ final offensive play of the game and Jones was then seen limping towards the sidelines. The 24-year-old was helped off the field into the changing rooms and looked in major discomfort.

It originally seemed as though Jones would have a lengthy spell on the treatment table. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated that his quarterback would be 'day-to-day' after the Week 3 defeat.

On Saturday, reports later revealed that Jones sprained his ankle and the injury wasn't as serious as initially perceived.

Jones also practiced with the team on Friday and threw a few passes to gauge his sharpness.

Is Mac Jones playing tonight?

Despite returning to training, Mac Jones will not play against the Green Bay Packers later on Sunday. The quarterback was listed as 'out' when the Patriots released their injury report card.

Jones finished as runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. However, he had an underwhelming start to the 2022 NFL season. Despite throwing five touchdowns, he has five interceptions as well.

In Jones' absence this weekend, Brian Hoyer will start for the Patriots at Lambeau Field.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far