Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase: Who should win rookie of the year? 

Ja'Marr Chase, the Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver, has exceeded expectations here at the halfway point of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Mac Jones, rookie quarterback of the New England Patriots, has also done his part to change the narrative as the last quarterback selected in the first round.

It's now more than halfway through the 2021 NFL season and the two, along with several other rookies, have already begun to make a name for themselves. Chase is an early candidate for Rookie of the Year, as he and his quarterback Joe Burrow picked up where they left off at LSU.

Another ROY candidate is Jones, who has been quietly consistent this season even when his team was struggling. Now, as the Patriots get back to their winning ways, more are noticing Jones' ability.

Who should win ROY: Mac Jones or Ja'Marr Chase?

Ja'Marr Chase had a rough training camp this summer. He dropped more passes than he caught and there were plenty of skeptics wondering if he was going to live up to the hype.

Granted, quarterback Joe Burrow was limited in training camp and preseason play because of his ACL injury recovery from last season.

But since Week 1, Chase has been one of the many reasons the Bengals have come alive in the AFC North. Chase was also named by FOX Sports as the mid-season MVP for his performance so far.

Through nine games this season, Chase has caught 44 passes for 835 yards and seven touchdowns.

The New England Patriots surprised everyone when they released quarterback Cam Newton just before Week 1 and named Mac Jones as their starting quarterback. After a rocky start to the season, the Patriots are now 6-4 and once again competing for an AFC East title after missing the playoffs last season.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman If there was a re-draft of the 2021 Draft, would every team that took a QB stick to their choice or would Mac Jones be drafted earlier? [he was the 5th QB drafted] If there was a re-draft of the 2021 Draft, would every team that took a QB stick to their choice or would Mac Jones be drafted earlier? [he was the 5th QB drafted]

Jones has started all ten games and has thrown for 2,333 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. The comparisons between Jones and Tom Brady have been endless.

But between Chase and Jones, who is more likely to be named Rookie of the Year? There are plenty of other candidates as well, as this year's draft class was filled with immense talent.

Chase's performances this season have been a bit more consistent than Jones's. But Jones has the responsibility of leading an entire offense.

Caesars Sportsbook @CaesarsSports Mac Jones moved from +350 ➡️ +125 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s now right behind Ja’Marr Chase (+100) 👀🏈🏆



According to Caesar's Sportsbook, Jones' performance this past week against the Cleveland Browns has elevated his chances at winning the honor, now directly behind Chase.

Whether Chase or Jones wins, or, if it's another player altogether, the future of the NFL looks bright with all of the talent that has entered the league this season.

