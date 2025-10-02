Mac Jones or Matthew Stafford Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones and LA Rams star Matthew Stafford are two quarterbacks with high stakes in Week 5. Facing each other in a divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football, they're battling for the top of the NFC West in primetime.

Fantasy football enthusiasts have a key decision to make regarding which quarterback to start on their teams. The Niners are on a roll despite various issues that have popped up, while the Rams stand level with them with a loaded roster.

Heading into Week 5, let's determine which quarterback you should start between Jones and Stafford.

Mac Jones Week 5 Fantasy Football projection

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Mac Jones and San Francisco will be in the house of the Rams on Thursday night, looking to build on their 3-1 record.

They only lost their first game of the season in Week 4 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Niners came up just short in the 26-21 loss; however, Jones, who actually backs up Brock Purdy, didn't play that game, with Purdy starting.

But the 49ers' fortunes have not been favorable. Purdy is back out again this week with a toe injury, and Jones will be back in. Nonetheless, he'll have a tough outing against the No. 9 quarterback defense of LA.

Matthew Stafford Week 5 Fantasy Football projection

Rams shot-caller Matthew Stafford will have an equally challenging game against the fifth-ranked quarterback defense in pro football.

LA aims to build on its Week 4 win over a dark-horse team in the Indianapolis Colts. The Rams have only lost to the Philadelphia Eagles and will look to claim the summit in the NFC West.

Stafford is expected to score 27.40 fantasy points this week (NFL.com), throwing to the best receiver in fantasy, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams.

Mac Jones or Matthew Stafford Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start? tool, Matthew Stafford is the recommended starter. He is predicted to record 15.2 fantasy points with 239 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Mac Jones, on the other hand, is expected to put up 6.7 points with 109 yards, one score and one pick.

