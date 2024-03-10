Mac Jones Patriots contract: How much did QB earn with New England?

Mac Jones has had quite the start to his NFL career. The two-time CFP national champion has gone from Tom Brady's successor on the New England Patriots to Trevor Lawrence's backup on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones is set to continue his NFL career away from the bright lights at Foxborough Stadium. He will now be the understudy of the the number one overall pick of his Draft class. Whether this decision benefits his professional football career remains to be seen, though.

In this article, we examine Jones' career earnings and what's next for the one-time Pro Bowler. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mac Jones' career earnings

According to Spotrac, Mac Jones has earned $12,800,940 during his three-year NFL career. The New England Patriots drafted the former first-round pick, and he signed a four-year rookie fully guaranteed contract worth 15.6 million.

Now that he has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones will play professional football away from New England for the first time. The Jaguars will absorb the rest of his contract, and it will be up to them to either renew it or let him become a free agent at the end of the deal.

Expand Tweet

What's next for Mac Jones?

Bill Belichick hand-picked Mac Jones as Tom Brady's successor on the New England Patriots.

Jones seemed like the perfect Patriots quarterback for the future, as he possessed decent arm strength and played under a similar system with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Mac Jones' NFL career started with a bang. He led the New England Patriots to the postseason for the first (and only) time since Tom Brady departed the franchise. Jones earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts and shone in the league's All-Star game.

However, that was as good as it got for Jones in New England. The Alabama Crimson Tide product struggled mightily in his second and third seasons under center.

Last season was tough for him, as he was benched numerous times for fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe. Bill Belichick was shown the door at the end of the season, and it looks like new coach Jerod Mayo has made his decision.

The Patriots have traded away Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones will join fellow 2021 draftee Trevor Lawrence in the Jaguars' quarterback room.

He will be tasked with playing backup behind Lawrence and potentially earning himself a starting job on another franchise at the end of his contract.