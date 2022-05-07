Watch: Mac Jones and group of Patriots players have hilarious reaction to Bill Belichick trading down in NFL Draft 

The New England Patriots had a draft class that left many NFL fans divided. While some still believe in the magic of Bill Belichick, there's another camp that thinks the Patriots head coach has lost his midas touch as a GM.

Trading away the 21st overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs left many Patriots fans feeling let down. And some of the players as well. Several Patriots stars gathered to watch the draft live, and their response to the trade was nothing short of hilarious.

patsperfect @Patsperfect_ Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones & co-s reaction to Bill Belichick trading down in the first round is everything Kendrick Bourne, Mac Jones & co-s reaction to Bill Belichick trading down in the first round is everything 😂😂😂 https://t.co/WYG2mgAaME

Wide receiver Kevin Bourne was the one who took the video as the players waited anxiously for their franchise's first pick in the draft. But with the franchise trading down, it definitely left the wide receiver feeling a little annoyed after having to wait for nothing:

"I'm out of here, bro. This some b*llsh*t. I've been waiting over here for f**king hours. I've been waiting all day for this sh*t."

Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon, Jonnu Smith, Jakobi Myers and Mack Wilson were all there at the event as well, alongside quarterback Mac Jones.

Question raised over Patriots first round pick

While the franchise did trade away their 21st overall pick, they received the 29th, 94th, and 121st picks in return. They did eventually draft in the first round. It was just not someone fans or analysts were expecting.

Chattanooga guard Cole Strange was the man the Patriots used their first-round pick on. For context, Strange wasn't ranked higher on most draft boards than a third-round pick. Rams head coach Sean McVay went so far as to say that he had thought about picking the guard with the 104th pick.

Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.



This is hysterical. Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.This is hysterical. https://t.co/ADzqt4lizQ

But during an episode of his podcast, NFL insider Mike Lombardi claimed that, at least, one other NFL team had the guard ranked higher.

"I was told by a team in the league that they had the guy somewhere between 25 and 35. That’s where his range was. And I was told by a team in the league that Zion Johnson from Boston College ... they had behind (Strange). But everybody loves Zion Johnson. Everybody loves Zion Johnson, so he has not been under any scrutiny at all at Boston College. He’s under no scrutiny.”

Strange's pick was looked down on because of the nature and the position involved. Before Strange, the only guards off the board were Kenyon Green and Johnson. So the franchise definitely had the option to go for a more established name such as Darian Kinnard or Dylan Parhamt.

Whether or not this pick comes back to haunt Belichick, only time will tell. But given his astute footballing brain, don't be surprised if Strange gets a Pro-Bowl call-up in a year or two.

Edited by Windy Goodloe