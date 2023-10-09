Mac Jones' salary vs. Brock Purdy's payday: Which NFL QB is paid higher in 2023?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earns more than his San Francisco 49ers counterpart Brock Purdy.

The New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 draft, and he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $15.6 million, fully guaranteed, on July 6, 2021.

On the other hand, Brock Purdy was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers as the final pick of the 2022 draft. He subsequently signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,737,008.

Exploring Mac Jones' salary: How much are the Patriots paying their QB1?

The New England Patriots are paying Mac Jones $15,586,352 per year. He was drafted after having a solid four-year collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Jones was a starter on Nick Saban's team for his last season, starting all 13 games. He led the NCAA in most statistical categories in his final year in Alabama, winning the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Manning awards.

The Patriots drafted Jones, and he became their QB1 after beating Cam Newton in a preseason QB battle. He had a fantastic rookie season, leading New England to its first preseason berth since Tom Brady left, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate.

Unfortunately, Jones hasn't lived to his rookie season form, and he faces a battle to keep his QB1 slot in New England. With Jones at center, the Patriots have started the season with a 1-4 record. It remains to be seen how long the Patriots stick with the Alabama Crimson Tide alum at center.

Exploring Brock Purdy's salary: How much does the 49ers QB make in a year?

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy earns $3,737,008 per year on his rookie contract. The Iowa State alum was selected with the final pick of the 2022 draft, earning the title of "Mr. Irrelevant" coming into his rookie season.

However, Purdy was anything but irrelevant in year one, as he was arguably a top-five quarterback in the league based on performance. Purdy went unbeaten as a starter, leading the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers lost the game, but NFL media celebrated Purdy's season.

So far in 2023, the Iowa State alum has picked up from where he left off. Purdy has led the 49ers to a 5-0 winning record to start the year; there seems to be no stopping the elegant shot caller.