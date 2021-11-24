Mac Jones shockingly left off list of top 10 QBs in first week of Pro Bowl voting

Mac Jones has been a sensation for the 7-4 New England Patriots. Jones has taken the timeline of the Patriots rebuild and put it into hyperdrive. He leads all rookie quarterbacks in wins, completion percentage, yards, and touchdowns.

Jones has played so well that the Patriots are a popular pick to make a deep playoff run. But shockingly, Jones isn't in the NFL's top ten Pro Bowl voting for quarterbacks.

There's arguably never been this many good quarterbacks in the NFL at the same time. But for Jones not to be included in the top ten is surprising. Perhaps as the weeks go on, he'll move up the rankings and replace someone.

Ben Volin @BenVolin Tom Brady leads fan voting at QB. Mac Jones doesn’t crack the top 10 Tom Brady leads fan voting at QB. Mac Jones doesn’t crack the top 10 https://t.co/y4pn9IIHzt

The top ten quarterbacks on the list are well deserving of their spots. The names on the list speak to how well-equipped the NFL is at the position. But the most shocking name to appear in the top ten is Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burrow has consolidated himself as the Bengals quarterback of the future with an impressive season from a statistical angle. But nine of his 11 interceptions have been in games the Bengals have lost.

Jones, meanwhile, has thrown just eight interceptions compared to Burrow's 11. Three of them came in one game, which can be chalked up to a rookie making rookie mistakes.

But pro bowl voting isn't merely done from the angle of who the best players are. Fans will often vote for a player on their team, even if they're not having the best season. It's possible that after the first week, more Cincinnati fans cast their votes than New England fans.

Mac Jones has time to crack the top ten list

With seven weeks of football left on the schedule, Jones has time to climb the rankings. If he keeps adding to the Patriots' five-game winning streak, he could find himself in the top ten sooner rather than later.

The first-round pick has gotten better with each passing week. In a class with a generational talent in Trevor Lawrence, Jones has taken all of the publicity.

PFF @PFF Mac Jones during the Patriots 5-game win streak | QBs:



🎯 87.2 PFF Grade (1st)

🎯 102.6 passer rating (2nd)

🎯 1,069 passing yards (3rd) Mac Jones during the Patriots 5-game win streak | QBs:🎯 87.2 PFF Grade (1st)🎯 102.6 passer rating (2nd)🎯 1,069 passing yards (3rd) https://t.co/ktJNwJ2r77

When Mac Jones came out of the draft, scouts felt he had a good floor but the lowest ceiling of his peers. Coming from the University of Alabama, Jones is disciplined, intelligent, and poised. Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are tight, and Saban's endorsement likely gave Belichick confidence to draft Jones.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Belichick will owe Saban some favors for his suggestion as he now has another quarterback that can keep him and the Patriots winning for years to come.

Edited by Piyush Bisht