Mac Jones yelling at receivers brings him one step closer to Tom Brady

Tom Brady knows how to tear into his receivers when needed. The most successful quarterbacks holler and scream at their players from time to time.

According to statements made by New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne via Patriots Wire, it appears that Mac Jones started doing the same in his rookie season.

Here's the full story and why it matters.

Mac Jones and Tom Brady: raising the volume

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was talking to the media when he mentioned Jones yelling at him. He talked about why he takes the abuse with a smile on his face.

“When one another come at each other on our team, it’s all understood. There’s no hard feelings on our team. I think that’s the biggest thing. When Mac (Jones) can come yell at me and I stay the same, that’s key. I’m not offended. It’s nothing personal. It’s about me doing my job so the team can succeed,” Bourne said. “I think we’ve all grown together to get to this point. So to get to this point and make the playoffs in our first year together, it’s like, ‘Wow, what can’t we do?'”

It takes a lot of respect for an NFL player with more experience to get an earful from a rookie quarterback. But this is where Mac Jones continues to develop.

After only a few months of games under his belt, Jones feels like he knows the playbook better than other players on the field.

This means that when he sees a player do something differently than what he was expecting, he doesn't check himself. Rather, he feels comfortable calling the player out and correcting him instead of himself.

The leap shows the level of confidence Jones is gaining in his abilities.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ A lot of you have been asking - Here's how Mac Jones' rookie season stacks up with the best (statistically) rookie QBs in NFL history A lot of you have been asking - Here's how Mac Jones' rookie season stacks up with the best (statistically) rookie QBs in NFL history https://t.co/4qg9Or9M60

The former Patriots quarterback will yell at anyone on his team about anything. It seems Jones is on that same path as well.

The two disparate quarterbacks appear to share more and more similarities with every passing day.

In a spooky coincidence, Mac Jones had 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through 16 games. Brady also had 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions at the end of Week 17 of his first starting season.

Jeff Howe @jeffphowe Bill Belichick has drafted 12 QBs since joining the Patriots in 2000. Seven of them are in the playoffs.



Mac Jones: NE starter

Jarrett Stidham: NE backup

Jimmy Garoppolo: SF starter

Zac Robinson: LAR AQB coach

Kevin O'Connell: LAR OC

Kliff Kingsbury: ARI HC

Tom Brady: TB starter Bill Belichick has drafted 12 QBs since joining the Patriots in 2000. Seven of them are in the playoffs.Mac Jones: NE starterJarrett Stidham: NE backupJimmy Garoppolo: SF starterZac Robinson: LAR AQB coachKevin O'Connell: LAR OCKliff Kingsbury: ARI HCTom Brady: TB starter

Additionally, both quarterbacks started off their first starting seasons in a similar manner. Brady's team started 1-3 through four games.

Jones also started 1-3 through four games. Jones went 10-7 and Brady went 11-4. Put simply, the number of coincidences between the two players is astounding.

Also Read Article Continues below

All signs possibly suggest that Jones could be the next "Tom Brady," and he continues to follow the future Hall of Famer's example.

Edited by LeRon Haire