Mac Jones trade destinations: 5 teams that should pursue Patriots QB

Mac Jones has been one of the most frustrating quarterbacks to watch in recent NFL history.

Drafted 15th overall in 2021 by the New England Patriots, he was initially seen as a worthy successor to Tom Brady after taking the team to its first playoff appearance since the franchise legend's 2020 departure. But then 2022 came, and he regressed - at one point even being benched for rookie Bailey Zappe.

The Patriots would somehow perform worse in 2023, finishing last in the AFC East. Jones was once again a primary culprit - and arguably not undeservedly so, as he set career-lows in completions and passing yards and threw more interceptions than touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's clear that the new regime of head coach Jerod Mayo and scouting director/unofficial general manager Eliot Wolf will want to move on, so where does their quarterback go from here? Here are five possible destinations for him:

5) Minnesota Vikings

Could Mac Jones succeed Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins has been one of the best players to don the purple and yellow in Minneapolis ever since he joined in 2018 as a free agent. However, he is also in impending free agent coming off a major injury; and general manager Kewsi Adofo-Mensah is unwilling to extend him.

Is Mac Jones the solution? He could greatly benefit from working with Kevin O'Connell and having Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson to throw to.

4) Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson will most likely be replaced

It is an open secret that Sean Payton wants nothing more to do with Russell Wilson.

The two had been at unease with each other, even as the Denver Broncos almost contended for a playoff spot. Further, after an eighth straight absence, the former New Orleans Saints head coach wants a clean slate.

Jones is not exactly the best option available; but with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels out of reach, Payton may have to go for a short-term solution. Also, he can group the youngster with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton - two quality receivers.

3) Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith does not have much time left in the field

Geno Smith's resurgence with the Seattle Seahawks is one of the most shocking NFL stories to ever play out in the 21st century. In his two seasons with the team, he has made two Pro Bowls, notched consecutive 9-8 records, reached the playoffs as a starter for the first time, and led the league in completion percentage.

But he is also in his mid-30's, and John Schneider needs a contingency plan for when he loses his form. That could come in the form of Jones, who will have Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon-Smith Njigba to feed.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo could be gone from Las Vegas

Jimmy Garappolo had a massive downfall in 2023.

The Las Vegas Raiders had hoped that his playoff experience and familiarity with Josh McDaniels would return them to contention after years of middling play from Derek Carr. Instead, he struggled, leading the league in interceptions before being benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell. Then recently, he was suspended for the first two games of 2024 for PED's and is now expected to be released.

But the Raiders still want to contend, and they could secure services of Garoppolo's fellow ex-Patriot. Jones will have Pro Bowlers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, Jakobi Meyers, and tight end Michael Mayer as potential targets.

1) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could use an upgrade from Desmond Ridder

Remember the Mac Jones-Bill Belichick feud in Foxboro? As it turns out, both are now gone from that place.

Belichick was recently linked to a move to the Atlanta Falcons, but that fizzled out. However, general manager Terry Fontenot may still want to make a play for his former quarterback.

Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson are four of the most potent offensive weapons in franchise history. Too bad their quarterback, Desmond Ridder has so far proven middling, leading the league in lost fumbles at seven as a sophomore.

Jones does not represent a massive upgrade from him, but the Falcons need a more proven quarterback in the short-term. Also, they have the perfect cast to arm him with.