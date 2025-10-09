Mac Jones or Trevor Lawrence: Who should I start for Week 6? Fantasy projections for QBs

Former teammates Mac Jones and Trevor Lawrence will face two strong teams in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season (the 4-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks, respectively), to try to extend their good moment for at least one more week.

These two are solid options for fantasy football managers. Jones has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the season under Kyle Shanahan, while Lawrence has shown that he's back to his best version under Liam Coen. If you're wondering who is the best option for your team, check our analysis.

Is Mac Jones a good pick for fantasy football Week 6?

Mac Jones continues to play at a high level and remains unbeaten as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. He willed his team to a 26-23 overtime win over divisional rivals, the LA Rams, in Week 5, behind 33 completions on 49 pass attempts, 342 yards and two touchdowns. Jones has taken over from Brock Purdy and made fans wonder if he can get Purdy benched if the good performances continue.

He has gone 89 of 129 for 905 yards and six touchdowns against one interception in three games. The Buccaneers' defense allowed 33 fantasy points to Sam Darnold last week, which should excite Jones about his chances to thrive.

Is Trevor Lawrence a good pick for fantasy football Week 6?

Trevor Lawrence appears to be fulfilling his potential under Liam Coen. The Jaguars have lost just one game this season (31-27 against the Bengals in Week 2), while Lawrence has played like the quarterback everybody expected.

Lawrence put up a show against the Kansas City Chiefs, going 18 of 25 for 221 yards and one touchdown against one interception. He added 19 carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-sealing score in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. The Seahawks allowed 30 fantasy points to Baker Mayfield in Week 5 and Lawrence could make them pay again if their defense isn't at full strength.

Mac Jones vs. Trevor Lawrence final verdict

This is an interesting matchup between two players who are proving doubters wrong this season. However, if you had to pick one, Trevor Lawrence is the best option. While the Buccaneers aren't the best defensive team, the Seahawks have several defenders dealing with health issues.

With the potential absence of LB Derick Hall, LB Ernest Jones IV, LB DeMarcus Lawrence, S Julian Love and CB Devon Witherspoon, Lawrence may be in for a good day.

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

