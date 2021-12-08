Mac Jones joined elite company by winning first 6 NFL road games

Every week Mac Jones adds more and more accolades to his resume. Since being drafted by the New England Patriots, Jones has exceeded expectations.

Not only that, he's changed how the NFL views the 2021 rookie class of quarterbacks and how you can coach around their skillset.

With a victory on the road in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Mac Jones is part of NFL history yet again. His Patriots have been unbeatable away from Gillette Stadium.

With six wins consecutively away from home, Jones joins two studs at the position in NFL history.

Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott part of exclusive club with Mac Jones

Mac Jones joins Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger in NFL history

Mac Jones joins Dak Prescott and Ben Roethlisberger for most consecutive road victories in a quarterback's rookie season. Roethlisberger's first road loss was Week 11 of his sophomore season in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Prescott's first road loss came in his seventh game against the New York Giants.

Oddly enough, Jones has a three-to-three touchdown-interception ratio in six road games this season. In three of his six road games, he's thrown for zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

But Jones hasn't had to shoulder the burden of carrying the team solely by himself. Bill Belichick has built a complete roster around Jones, which has helped him ease into NFL life.

The Patriots have the NFL's best scoring defense, led by studs Matthew Judon and JC Jackson. The Patriots give up the third-fewest passing yards per game and have held their last five opponents to a combined 36 points.

Mac Jones has done whatever is needed of him each given week. He's been spectacular against the blitz, which has been the most impressive part of his rookie campaign thus far.

PFF @PFF Mac Jones: 90.2 PFF Grade vs the blitz 🎯



Only rookie above a 69 ⭐️ Mac Jones: 90.2 PFF Grade vs the blitz 🎯 Only rookie above a 69 ⭐️ https://t.co/ZjNKbTkG5E

In addition to being comfortable with the blitz, Jones' accuracy has been off the charts for a rookie. He's third in the NFL in completion percentage and has completed 70 percent or more of his passes in eight games.

Three of those eight games were road games as well.

Roethlisberger and Prescott had two of the brightest rookie seasons we've ever seen from a quarterback. Jones is following in their footsteps with confidence and wisdom beyond his years.

Roethlisberger's rookie season ended in an AFC Championship game appearance. Prescott's rookie season ended with a loss in the divisional round.

Time will tell where Jones' season concludes. But he's destined to follow Roethlisberger and Prescott in making the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Patriots are 9-4 and are the hottest team in the league entering their bye week.

Edited by LeRon Haire