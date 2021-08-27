Top 3 teams to rebuild in Madden 22

Franchise mode has long been one of the most popular modes in the Madden franchise. Gathering the ruins of the franchise and ultimately hoisting the Lombardi Trophy is an arduous ordeal, but it's a task worth taking on in Madden.

Madden 22 has no shortage of teams to rebuild. This year's stacked rookie quarterback class has spiced up the rebuilding process. Maybe you enjoy rebuilding with a rookie QB, or maybe you want to draft one on a team that has uncertainty in the position long-term. Regardless, there's a team in Madden that'll suit your wants.

3 teams that need picking up in Madden 22

#1 - New York Jets

The New York Jets have always been a popular team to rebuild in Madden. They have a loyal fanbase and have had an incomplete roster for years. The rebuild will be different this year, though, owing to none other than Zach Wilson.

The Jets have two first-round picks and two second-round picks in 2022. This could be incredible trade bait or could turn into four quality rookies.

Instead of offense, the defense will be the focus of the rebuild. Specifically the secondary, where, outside of Marcus Maye, they need help. That said, there are a few players to work with on the front seven that will make playing each game of Madden better.

Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams are a serious combination on the defensive line. CJ Mosley is an 84 overall at linebacker and is great at roaming the field too.

Despite the 72 overall team rating, the Jets have a nice blend of rookie talent and holes on their roster. This makes for one of the best rebuilding choices in Madden.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The top rookie ratings in #Madden22 👀 pic.twitter.com/JEcQgMZCzq — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 25, 2021

If rebuilding with the number two pick in the draft suits your fancy, so will rebuilding with the number one pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars own a 75 overall team ranking. Trevor Lawrence is a 78 overall, which is the second-highest in the rookie class. With James Robinson and Travis Etienne in the backfield, that's a great foundation.

The Jaguars still need improvement at wide receiver and on the offensive line. Lawrence isn't the most mobile QB, so upgrading the team's pass blockers is a smart investment. There are some young pieces on defense like Myles Jack and Josh Allen. In fact, the defense is a modest 76 overall with the potential to grow.

Another reason the Jaguars are one of the best choices in Madden is they have cap space. A significant number of their players are still on their rookie contracts. meaning for the first two offseasons, the Jaguars will have cap space to pursue big names in free agency.

#3 - Detroit Lions

For Madden, it's always a good challenge rebuilding the least talented team in the league. The Detroit Lions fit the bill at a 74 overall. Jared Goff is currently the QB, but the Lions have two first-round picks in the 2022 draft. Drafting a QB and watching the rookie develop is rewarding, while the other pick can be used to fill one of the many holes the Lions have.

At wide receiver, the Lions don't have much playmaking. Tyrell Williams is their best WR at just 79 overall, while Breshad Perriman is behind him. The offense needs a makeover, and that's what rebuilding in Madden is all about.

On defense, the Lions have Michael Brockers and Trey Flowers as pass rushers. But their linebacker position and secondary need to be revamped as well. The Lions present more of a challenge than the Jets and Jaguars without a young QB to build around. They have cap space, though, and with some trades, they can start to be competitive quickly.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha