Madden 22: 5 teams that will dominate online head-to-head 

In Madden, the best teams and the teams with the most hype seem to be the highest rated every year. These teams are the most used and become leaders of the meta of Madden. If a player isn't using one of the top five teams, they will be putting themselves at a disadvantage.

Here are five teams that will likely give players the best chance to win in Madden 22.

Best Madden 22 teams, probably

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

If a quarterback is on the cover of the game, logically, his team is guaranteed to be one of the best in the game. The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, also boasting the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, will be the favorites for players playing online this fall.

One of Madden's most essential stats is speed, which Kansas City has plenty of at receiver. Lastly, Mahomes has always had great accuracy stats and can scramble out of the pocket, making him more user-friendly.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also have their quarterback on the cover of Madden 22. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and so they will likely have the highest team rating in the game.

They put in an excellent defensive performance in the Super Bowl, holding the Chiefs to just nine points. It is pretty likely the Bucs will have a great defense in Madden 22, thanks to recency bias. This means hit-stick fumbles will come early and often. However, Tom Brady cannot scramble well in Madden, so users are slightly hesitant to use him.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is an attractive option for players to use because of his scrambling ability. In Madden 21, seemingly every player that used the Ravens scrambled with Lamar Jackson on most plays because he was faster than any quarterback spy on the field. With Lamar continuing to play well, he will likely be one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in Madden 22 as well.

"Today is an exciting time to be a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. You've got the team. You've got the coach. You've got the quarterback."



📰: https://t.co/EdvjeUsRpD pic.twitter.com/wWNGXeJPQf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 2, 2021

#4 - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have not been the most popular or valuable team in years past. However, after back-to-back playoff appearances with Josh Allen at quarterback, the Bills could be a force in Madden 22.

Josh Allen

Most importantly, Josh Allen can scamble almost as well as any quarterback in the NFL, giving players another option when they get bored of using Lamar Jackson. Having an elite receiver like Stefon Diggs does not hurt either.

#5 - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans will be one of the top teams in Madden 22, especially after the addition of Julio Jones. Players looking to use the Titans will want to pound the rock with Derrick Henry, who is coming off a second-straight season with over 2000 rushing yards. Henry could even be part of Madden's 99 club this year.

