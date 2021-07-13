Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Indianapolis Colts players

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to keep the boat afloat after an 11-5 season in 2020. Their main hope is that Carson Wentz can return to his MVP form not seen since 2019. If the Colts can get that done, they will have found a quarterback for the future.

However, the (promising?) quarterback cannot do it all alone. Luckily, the Colts have plenty of decent talent that will give them a boost in 2021, which will also show up in Madden 22. Here are five Colts players likely to be rated the highest in Madden 22.

Indianapolis Colts players likely to be rated the highest in Madden 22

#1 - TY Hilton, WR (91 overall)

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

TY Hilton has been a franchise player for the Colts his entire career and will continue to help out in his 30s. In eight of his last nine seasons, Hilton has earned at least 750 yards and five touchdowns. Put simply, if there is a face of the Colts, TY Hilton has been consistent for long enough to be considered for the honor.

#2 - Johnathan Taylor, RB (87 overall)

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Johnathan Taylor had an explosive rookie season, earning an average of five yards per carry and more than 1,100 yards. He also scored five touchdowns.

He also showed his ability to catch the ball as he had 36 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown. Put simply, fantasy players should be locked in on Taylor going into his sophomore season.

#3 - DeForest Buckner, DL (85 overall)

Without DeForest Buckner, the Colts would not have had a pass rush in 2021.

Last season, Buckner accounted for ten sacks and earned an 89.7 PFF grade. Grover Stewart had just one sack. Finally, Justin Houston's near-guaranteed double-digit sacks left with him. In his place is rookie Kwity Paye, who's a complete wildcard.

#4 - Marlon Mack, RB (81 overall)

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

Marlon Mack is good enough to be a starter on several teams in the NFL.

While Mack missed 2020 with an injury, he has shown plenty of promise in his career. In 2018, Mack earned 908 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019, Mack earned almost 1,100 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

#5 - Carson Wentz, QB (77 overall)

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

While Wentz has seen his overall rating slip, he remains a usable player in Madden.

There is a floor for quarterbacks in Madden because setting a rating too low makes the game unplayable for those using the team. Bad quarterbacks in Madden alienate the fanbases of teams down on their luck.

Taking this into consideration, Carson Wentz will likely get a boost that will make him somewhat usable in Madden 22.

Last season, Wentz threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In his best season, Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Which Wentz will the Colts get?

