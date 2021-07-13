Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Carolina Panthers players

Unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, their roster will face a certain level of disrespect in Madden 22. The Panthers will likely have one of the lowest-rated teams in the game.

However, that does not mean the entire team is subpar. There are still some players to watch out for. Here are the five Carolina Panthers players likely to be rated the highest in Madden 22.

Doesn't matter that it didn't count. This was still a ridiculous return by Christian McCaffery. pic.twitter.com/3Sk870Cfsr — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 3, 2016

Predicted top Carolina Panthers players in Madden 22

#1 - Christian McCaffery, RB (95 overall)

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffery has been the diamond in the rough for the Carolina Panthers over the last few seasons. While he struggled with injuries last season, he earned about 2,300 rushing yards from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, McCaffery also earned 116 receptions for more than 1,000 yards. Put simply, without McCaffery. The offense doesn't move.

#2 - Robby Anderson, WR (85 overall)

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

Robby Anderson is coming off the best season of his career. Last season, he earned almost 1,100 yards and 100 catches. The Madden gods will likely reward Anderson with a mid-80s rating, making him an interesting trade option in franchise mode.

#3 - Denzel Perryman, LB (81 overall)

Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers

Denzel Perryman is another player likely to be rewarded for a solid 2020 campaign. Last year, Perryman earned an 83.3 PFF grade. At 28 years old, the surge in play gives hope that the last quarter of his career will be a profitable one. Also, considering how difficult it is to get a great linebacker in the NFL, his rating will be curved to reflect this.

#4 - Sam Darnold, QB (78 overall)

Denver Broncos v New York Jets

Madden is likely going to be a tad optimistic about Sam Darnold. They expect him to outperform his last season for the New York Jets, in which he struggled. Last season, he threw for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Reunited with Robby Anderson, the Panthers are hoping for a boost for Darnold as well.

5 - Jaycee Horn, CB (77 overall)

Florida v South Carolina

Jaycee Horn was the first draft pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers. Madden 22 is likely to hand him a commensurate rating. Horn will be the starting cornerback for the Carolina Panthers going into 2021. Hopes are high that he can develop his top-end talent for the next decade.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha