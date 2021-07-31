Madden 22 ratings: Top 3 NFL Quarterbacks snubbed from the top 10

In the run-up to the August 20 release of Madden 22, EA Sports has chosen to showcase the game's top ten ranked players at every NFL position.

The much-anticipated quarterback rankings were recently released by the sports gaming company. The top ten ranked quarterbacks in Madden 22 can be seen below:

Quarterback rankings typically produce the most debate amongst fans than any other position in the entire NFL, but it's no mystery why that happens. The quarterback position is the most valued position in the sport of football. so any rankings list including quarterbacks is sure to be magnified.

Moreover, with all the impressive young quarterback talent coming into the league every year, it's becoming extremely difficult to rank the top ten without leaving out some very deserving candidates.

Everyone on Madden's top quarterback rankings list has earned the right to be in top-ten consideration. That said, there is plenty of room for debate, especially at the backend of the list. Ryan Tannehill and Matt Ryan specifically have serious competition for their spots in the top-ten list.

On that note, here are three NFL quarterbacks who have a compelling argument to be placed in Madden's top-ten quarterback rankings list.

#1 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been one of the most underrated quarterbacks for about a decade now.

The perception of Stafford for years has been that he's just an often-injured quarterback, and his stats are empty because he has never truly won with the Detroit Lions. Both those perceptions are grossly unfounded, though.

The truth is that Stafford has played in all 16 regular-season games in all but three NFL seasons. Two of the three seasons he missed time, his first and second years as a pro, were because of injury. Instead of saying Stafford is injury prone, the argument could be flipped to say he has been incredibly durable. His toughness has become one of his trademarks.

As for his stats being empty, that's not true either. Yes, Stafford hasn't won a ton, but his record with Detroit was 74-90-1. But it should be noted that he was a part of a poorly run franchise.

Detroit haven't had a good running game since Stafford joined the team. The Lions' defense since 2009 hasn't been stellar either. Nevertheless, Stafford has 45,109 career passing yards and 282 career passing touchdowns.

Quite frankly, without Stafford, the Lions would have been much worse. In that regard, it should be mentioned that in the Lions' five wins last season, Stafford led game-winning drives in four of them.

The former Lions quarterback has a strong arm, a true gunslinger mentality and elite toughness. Now that he's with the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, it's only a matter of time before Stafford finally gets the respect he deserves.

#2 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Some might say placing Justin Herbert near a top ten quarterbacks list is too soon, as he has only played one NFL season. But the timing feels just right, as Herbert is an up-and-coming star in the NFL.

As a rookie, Herbert had 4,336 passing yards and a rookie NFL record of 31 passing touchdowns.

The rookie NFL passing touchdown record wasn't the only one Herbert broke last season. He had the most 300-plus-yard passing games in a rookie season in NFL history, with eight. He also averaged 289.1 passing yards per game.

If you're in the Chargers' organization, you couldn't have asked for a better season from the new franchise quarterback. When watching Herbert, you quickly notice three things: He's got a huge arm; he can throw off-platform, and he's a smart football player. The only real knock on his game is accuracy issues, which he'll need to clean up, though.

If Herbert continues to improve at the pace he set for himself in his rookie season, not only will he be a top-ten quarterback by the end of the 2021 season, he could also be an MVP candidate.

#3 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray has a very unique skillset. He can both throw and run at a high level., and there are very few in the NFL who can do that.

Last season, Murray had 3,971 passing yards, and 26 passing touchdowns to go along with 819 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. His dual-threat ability is out of this world too.

His standing as a franchise quarterback isn't just about stats. He's also a winner. Last season, Murray led the Arizona Cardinals to four-game winning drives, which tied the aforementioned Stafford for fourth-most in the NFL.

The reason Murray isn't already a clear-cut top-ten NFL quarterback is his well-documented struggles in intermediate passing. He can throw it deep, and he can throw it short, but Murray has real struggles in that middle range.

That said, Murray is only entering his third NFL season. He is young, and his full potential has yet to be reached. Like Herbert, Murray is a guy who could well end up being a sleeper MVP.

