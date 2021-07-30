Madden 22 ratings: Top 3 running backs snubbed from the top 10

The iconic pro football video game Madden 22 is set for release next month and it’s already courting controversy among gamers and NFL stars.

EA Sports has been releasing the top ten players for each position in Madden 22 this week. As expected, some of the player rankings have not gone down well in the NFL community.

The top 10 running back ratings came out on Wednesday and there were some surprising omissions.

Top 10 RBs in #Madden22:



Christian McCaffrey: 97

Derrick Henry: 96

Nick Chubb: 96

Dalvin Cook: 95

Alvin Kamara: 94

Aaron Jones: 91

Saquon Barkley: 90

Josh Jacobs: 89

Ezekiel Elliott: 88

Joe Mixon: 88



Best running backs ranked outside the top 10 in Madden 22

#1 - Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson could feel hard done by after missing out on Madden 22's top ten list.

The 26-year-old has helped ease the pressure on Russell Wilson over the past four seasons. Carson averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season and had five TDs in 12 games. He is one of the hardest runners in the NFL and has broken 136 tackles over the last three seasons.

A foot injury that cost him four games last season is one reason why he may have missed the Madden 22 top ten.

#2 - Kareem Hunt

Cleveland Browns running back was always going to find it hard to crack Madden 22's top 10. Hunt’s teammate and starting RB Nick Chubb is tied for second on the list.

Last season, as Chubb’s backup, Hunt still ran for nearly 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns. If you can look past his role behind Chubb, it’s easy to see how he could be a top-ten running back.

Hunt is a superior receiver to Chubb and has broken 33 tackles on receptions since the start of 2019.

#3 - Austin Ekeler

A serious leg injury probably cost Ekeler his position in Madden 22's top ten this year. The Los Angeles Chargers sparkplug is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL.

In fact, PFF gave him the highest receiving grade over the last two seasons, ahead of Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara.

The 26-year-old, has an NFL career average of 4.7 yards per carry and has made big play after big play coming out of the Chargers backfield.

