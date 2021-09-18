Madden 22 shocker: Titans DB Kevin Byard calls out EA Sports over character model

Has Kevin Byard done something to offend somebody in the video game industry?

The Tennessee Titans' star defensive back reacted in the only way possible when a Twitter follower pointed out his character model in the latest release of Madden NFL 22.

Kevin Byard had no words – other than 'The disrespect!' – when reacting to the image, which bears very little resemblance to the chiseled 28-year-old elite athlete.

As you can see above, Kevin Byard made sure to tag EA Sports in the tweet to get the game developer's full attention – but we're not convinced that's going to work.

Amazingly, this has happened before. In the 'Madden 20' edition of the award-winning series, the All-Pro safety showed up looking a little worse for wear.

Nick Mojica @NickMojica89 This is Kevin Byard, First Team All-Pro Safety for the Tennessee Titans... On the right is some imposter @EAMaddenNFL decided to put in #Madden20 to represent him This is Kevin Byard, First Team All-Pro Safety for the Tennessee Titans... On the right is some imposter @EAMaddenNFL decided to put in #Madden20 to represent him https://t.co/l5HECLnPwO

However, it was nowhere near as shocking as the hairless 2022 version of Kevin Byard, who Twitter user Allen Matthews pointed out looked more like star of The West Wing, Dulé Hill.

Why Kevin Byard must be getting sick of the disrespect

It has not been a happy week for six-year pro Kevin Byard, with the disrespect coming from left, right and center. Five days ago, his Tennessee Titans were booed off the field by their own fans at Nissan Stadium.

The Arizona Cardinals marched into the Music City in Week 1 and swept the dancefloor, putting up 38 points in the first three quarters of the blowout 38-13 win. Kyler Murray produced some video-game style plays on his way to a stellar showing that included five touchdowns.

Cory Curtis @CoryCurtis2 Kevin Byard said “we got booed and rightfully so.” Kevin Byard said “we got booed and rightfully so.” https://t.co/kxLwIjbeZ5

The humbling left All-Pro left tackle Taylor Lewan licking his wounds on Twitter after Cardinals wrecking-ball pass-rusher Chandler Jones ran roughshed in the Titans backfield and landed five sacks on beleagured quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Add that to the Kevin Byard-Madden 22 saga, and Titans players must be sick of launching the Twitter app. Head coach Mike Vrabel needs to change the trending topics quickly to make sure his team is not meme material in Week 2.

Tennessee travels to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday aiming to avoid a 0-2 start to the season that will leave themselves with a mountain to climb to secure a third straight trip to the playoffs since Vrabel was appointed.

After surging all the way to the AFC Championship game in Vrabel's first season in charge in 2019 and going 11-5 last year to claim the AFC South title, the Titans need to rediscover their likeness fast. But it's not so easy. Ask the Madden 22 version of Kevin Byard!

