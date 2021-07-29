Madden 22 WR ratings: Top 3 NFL receivers snubbed from the top ten 

Attention, Madden football fans! Ahead of the August 20 release of Madden 22, EA Sports has decided to release the top ten-ranked players in this edition of Madden at each position.

The wide receivers rankings were one of the latest positional rankings to be released. The top ten highest rated Madden wide receivers are as follows:

The Madden rankings were highly debated, which was expected. The fact is, the wide receiver position in the NFL is incredibly difficult to rank because of the sheer amount of talent at the position.

There is no denying that this list is filled with elite-level wide receivers. Each player currently on the list has a great argument as to why they belong there.

That being said, there are a few other wideouts around the league who also have a good case for making an appearance in the top ten rankings.

So without further to do, here are the three biggest snubds in the wide receivers list in the top ten Madden rankings.

Top 3 NFL WR's snubbed in Madden rankings

#1 - A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans

A.J. Brown has been a dominant receiver since the second he stepped onto an NFL field. Brown was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Now entering his third season in the NFL, he's arguably a top-ten wide receiver.

In his two seasons as a pro, Brown has 122 catches, 2,126 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns. The numbers don't tell the whole story, though. It's important to keep in mind that Brown plays in a run-first offense. Derrick Henry is the offensive priority in Tennessee.

Unlike most wideouts ranked in the top ten, Brown hasn't been receiving a large number of targets. In 2019, Brown only received 84 targets and he received 106 in 2020. Long story short, Brown consistently makes the most of his opportunities. If Brown was in a pass-heavy offense, we'd see him put up eye-popping statistics.

Brown shouldn't be too upset with the rankings, as it won't be too long before Madden feels Brown is a top ten wideout.

#2 - D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

In terms of being a flat-out physical specimen, it doesn't get much better than D.K. Metcalf. He's 6'4", 229 lbs, insanely fast, and he can go up and get just about any ball thrown his way.

DK METCALF IS A FREAK.



What a ball by Wilson. What a catch from Metcalf. 🎯💪



Seahawks (+1) extends their lead in Philly...pic.twitter.com/Ow3jT48TYt — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 5, 2020

It was likely an extremely tough choice by Madden to leave him out of the top ten. Like Brown, Metcalf was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Except, instead of the Titans, Metcalf was selected by the Seattle Seahawks to play with superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

In two seasons, Metcalf has 141 catches, 2,203 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. That's incredible production from a guy who's yet to be in the prime of his career.

It's hard to imagine Metcalf slowing down anytime soon. He has an incredibly bright future in the NFL.

#3 - Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

It's easy to understand why Justin Jefferson didn't make Madden's top ten list. He's only been in the NFL one season. Jefferson will need to prove he can continue his incredible play to earn top-ten recognition.

That said, his production as a rookie was so impressive that very few people would have batted an eye if he did make the list. Jefferson had 88 catches, 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The Minnesota Vikings could not have asked for more from their rookie receiver.

Jefferson appears to be on the path to becoming a truly elite wide receiver in the NFL. That's extremely high praise for a guy who has only played one season, but it's well-deserved.

If Jefferson puts up anywhere near the numbers he did in year one, we'll be seeing Jefferson on Madden's top ten list in 2022.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha