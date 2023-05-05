Madden 24 rookie ratings: Predicting numbers for Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and co

Madden ratings have become a relatively big deal to many NFL players in the extremely popular video game franchise. Many players desire to have a high rating in the game as they likely believe it signifies the respect that gamers have for their level of talent. If a player generally believes they are a better football player than someone else, they think the rating should reflect that.

Madden rating can be especiallly exciting for the rookie class during each NFL season. Prospects have never been previously featured in any Madden game, so many rookies get excited to see where the game will rate them.

However, rookies, or any players for that matter, shouldn't get too hung up on their ratings because they are adjusted as the NFL season goes on according to their production on the real football field.

While ratings for all current players have been released, the 2023 NFL Draft class is still awaiting theirs. The franchise is yet to announce the specifics, but judging by their hostory of rookie ratings, it's unlikely that any of them will earn an initial rating of more than 80.

The most promising rookie prospects receive the highest ratings, so their draft position plays a huge role as well. The 2023 NFL rookie quarterback class is headlined by three players being selected within the top five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. They will likely top the list of rookie quarterback ratings, with a few others not too far behind.

Here's what the potential top five rookie quarterback ratings could look like in Madden 24:

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers - 77 Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - 74 CJ Stroud, Houston Texans - 73 Will Levis, Tennessee Titans - 71 Hendon Hooker, Detroit Lions - 68

The top rookie quarterback rating last year was given to Desmond Ridder when he earned an initial 70 overall. Four quarterbacks this year are likely to receive a higher rating.

The 2023 NFL Draft class is also loaded at the wide receiver position, with the following five players likely to top the rookie ratings:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks - 78 Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 74 Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings - 73 Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens - 71 Jalin Hyatt, New York Giants - 70

Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson each earned inital rookie ratings of 76 last year. Jaxon Smith-Njigba performed significantly better than both of them when they shared the field with the Ohio State Buckeyes, so he deserves a higer rating.

He is also the most complete wide receiver in the 2023 class based on talent and production, so he should comfortably be the top-rated rookie.

When is Madden 24 coming out?

John Madden

While the exact day is yet to be announced, the highly anticipated release date for Madden 24 will likely be set for some time in August. This has become a yearly tradition for the franchise as every version of the game has been released in August for the last 23 years.

