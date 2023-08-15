One of the biggest gripes about the Madden series has been offensive blocking, which Madden 24 appears to have improved.

For years, players complained that offensive linemen in the Electronic Arts sports franchise were unmistakably unintelligent, allowing defenders to slip through even on successful plays. But the developers at EA Tiburon seem to have finally addressed this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans impressed with Madden 24's significantly improved blocking mechanics

Over the weekend, a Redditor by the username CivilBother68 posted some footage of a Madden 24 match. The short clip shows what appears to be Trey Lance, for some reason playing for the Los Angeles Rams, attempting a pass.

As he drops back, one of the Pittsburgh Steelers' edge rushers charges forward, but is stopped by the left tackle and guard. While Lance fails to find an open target, the offensive line's work does leave him open for a rush, and he is stopped just short of the end zone:

CivilBother68's fellow Redditors were likewise impressed with the blocking:

But others would rather focus on how the play transpired:

How Madden 24's improved blocking works, according to YouTuber

Madden 24's improved blocking scheme was made possible by two things: FieldSense, which enhances how the AI react to player movements, and SAPIEN, a motion-capture technology that aims to realistically recreate all sorts of player models and movements. This leads to better awareness when either covering for the quarterback or creating space for running backs.

In June, YouTuber Eric Rayweather detailed the new blocking scheme as follows:

“Both pass and run blocking are seeing some nice improvements this year. I want to start things off with the run blocking, and that is where some of the more significant changes are, and it's also going to be the most noticeable to you.

"Blockers now get to where they need to go more smoothly and they're actually taking a 'less is more' approach. They're focused on taking steady destinations to the nearest threat and locking on to him, instead of trying to account for multiple different players at once.

"Previously, the threat detection algorithm would literally take into account every single player on the field, which caused a lot of target switching for blockers.”

Madden 24 is now available for early access on ninth-gen and eighth-gen consoles and PC. The game will hit stores on August 18.