Madden 24 Team Ratings: Game’s new rankings explored via EA Creator Early Access

Players who are waiting for Madden 24 now know what will be the team ratings for the newer edition of the game. Thanks to a ranking obtained by a Reddit user via EA Sports' Creator’s Network Early Access, all team ratings have been published, and we have plenty of surprises.

The top and the bottom are just as one would expect. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who played in the Super Bowl, are leading, while the Arizona Cardinals are considered the worst team by the game. There's a full 22 points of difference between the leading Eagles and the Cardinals.

Some of the biggest surprises include the Tennessee Titans with 74, just above the Cardinals and the Rams, and the Cleveland Browns with 87, above the San Francisco 49ers.

Madden 24: Full List of Team Ratings

Philadelphia Eagles: 94

Kansas City Chiefs: 92

Buffalo Bills: 90

Cincinnati Bengals: 89

Dallas Cowboys: 88

Baltimore Ravens: 87

Cleveland Browns: 87

San Francisco 49ers: 86

Miami Dolphins: 86

Minnesota Vikings: 85

Los Angeles Chargers: 85

New York Jets: 84

Jacksonville Jaguars: 84

Detroit Lions: 83

Seattle Seahawks: 83

Pittsburgh Steelers: 83

New York Giants: 82

New Orleans Saints: 82

New England Patriots: 82

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 81

Atlanta Falcons: 81

Washington Commanders: 80

Carolina Panthers: 80

Denver Broncos: 80

Green Bay Packers: 79

Las Vegas Raiders: 79

Houston Texans: 78

Indianapolis Colts: 77

Chicago Bears: 76

Tennessee Titans: 74

Los Angeles Rams: 73

Arizona Cardinals: 72

Which players made the 99 club in Madden 24?

On the offense, four players are now part of the Madden 24's 99 club, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce leading the pack for the Kansas City Chiefs. Justin Jefferson from the Minnesota Vikings, and Zack Martin of the Dallas Cowboys, are also rated 99 by the game.

The lonely defensive player who received a 99 rating in 24 is Aaron Donald, the superstar from the Los Angeles Rams who has been elected the Defensive Player of the Year a record three times. This is his 7th-straight time as a 99 player, most of all time.