Madden NFL 26 ratings: 5 highest-rated rookies feat. Travis Hunter

The Madden NFL 26 rollout is ongoing, and the gaming franchise has been hard at work to hype up its latest release. We've gotten the 99 Club, and now it's the rookie reveal.So, with that in mind, let's look at the five highest-rated rookies in the latest iteration of Madden NFL.Top 5 highest-rated rookies in Madden NFL 265. Jalon Walker, Linebacker, Atlanta Falcons - 79The Atlanta Falcons selected Jalon Walker with the 15th pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Walker was a mainstay for the Georgia Bulldogs during his collegiate football career and will now get the chance to thrive with the Falcons.Walker is the second-highest rated rookie linebacker in Madden NFL 26. He is equipped with 86 speed, 85 agility, and 80 strength. He's going to be a proper threat for offensive coordinators in the latest iteration of Madden NFL.4. Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle, Cleveland Browns - 80The Cleveland Browns selected Mason Graham with the fifth pick of this year's draft. Graham was ever-present for the Michigan Wolverines during his time with the program.Graham is the highest-rated rookie defensive tackle on Madden NFL 26. His stats include, but aren't limited to, 90 strength, 92 injury resistance, 78 speed, and 78 awareness. Graham's strength will be a key attribute for the Browns as they look to get competitive shortly.3. Abdul Carter, Linebacker, New York Giants - 81The New York Giants selected Abdul Carter with the third pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Carter was a key part of a Penn State Nittany Lions side that made a deep College Football Playoffs run in 2024.Carter is the highest-rated defensive player in Madden NFL 26. His best stats are 88 speed, 86 agility, 87 injury resistance, and 80 awareness. The Giants opted to select Carter so early in the draft due to his superstar potential at the defensive side of the ball.2. Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Las Vegas Raiders - 83The Las Vegas Raiders selected Ashton Jeanty with the 6th pick of this year's draft. Jeanty was the best running back in college football in the 2024 season, and he was instrumental in taking the Boise State Broncos to the College Football Playoffs.So, it's not a surprise that Jeanty is the highest-rated rookie running back in Madden NFL 26. Ashton Jeanty enters the league as the undisputed starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. Jeanty's key stats are his 90 speed, 80 strength, 91 agility, and 91 injury resistance.1. Travis Hunter, Wide Receiver &amp; Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars - 84The Jacksonville Jaguars traded a sizeable haul to select Travis Hunter with the second pick in this year's draft. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy after thriving on both sides of the ball with the Colorado Buffaloes.It's rare to see rookies getting such a high rating in Madden NFL. However, Travis Hunter is highly deserving of the honor due to his ability to play both the wide receiver and cornerback positions. The two-way superstar's key attributes are his 93 speed, 95 agility, and 88 injury resistance.