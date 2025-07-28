Madden NFL 26 ratings 99 Club: List of players with 99 overall attributes

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:50 GMT
The Madden NFL 99 club is one of the most prestigious lists in professional gaming. It's an exclusive list that features the best players in the officially licensed NFL video game. This year's 99 club features seven players, with six playing on offense and one playing defense.

With that being said, let's look at the latest members of the Madden NFL 99 club. Please note that we'll follow the order as listed on the Madden NFL website.

List of players with 99 overall attributes in Madden NFL 26

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver - Cincinnati Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase took the crown of the best wide receiver in the league after putting up phenomenal showings in the 2024 regular season. Chase snagged the famous wide receiver Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

This is Chase's first appearance on the Madden NFL 99 club. His highest Madden rating occurred in Madden 25, where he was at 97 overall.

2. Josh Allen, Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the reigning league MVP, and it's only right that he finally joins the 99 club. Allen is one of two quarterbacks rated 99 in this year's iteration of Madden.

This is Allen's first appearance in the 99 Club. His highest rating was 98 overall in Madden NFL 25.

3. Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver - Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson makes his third straight appearance in the 99 club. The Minnesota Vikings superstar remains one of the most potent offensive players in the game.

4. Lamar Jackson, Quarterback - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson joins Josh Allen as one of the quarterbacks in this year's 99 club. Jackson and Allen were neck to neck in last season's MVP race, so it's only right that they have similar ratings at the start of Madden NFL 26.

This is the second time Jackson has entered the 99 Club. He achieved the honor in Madden NFL 25.

5. Lane Johnson, Right Tackle - Philadelphia Eagles

Lane Johnson has been ever-present for the Philadelphia Eagles over the years. He now makes his first appearance in the prestigious 99 Club. Johnson is the only offensive lineman to make the cut this edition.

6. Myles Garrett, Edge Rusher

Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett is the highest-rated defensive player in Madden 26. The perennial All-Pro edge rusher is finally in the 99 club after years of nearly making the cut.

7. Saquon Barkley, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley is the cover star of Madden NFL 26 and deservedly earns his first 99 rating in the franchise. Barkley is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year and was key to the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
