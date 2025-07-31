Madden NFL 26 ratings: Listing top 10 QB rankings ft. Joe Burrow, and more

Madden NFL 26 has released its list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the game. The lost features the best shot callers in the latest iteration of the league's signature game, and it's bound to spark debates.So, without further ado, let's examine the top 10 QB list from Madden NFL 26. This list is culled from the EA Sports Madden website and will be in ascending order.Listing the top 10 QBs in Madden NFL 2610. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders - 85Jayden Daniels is fresh off an impressive rookie season with the Washington Commanders. So, he's set to receive an astonishing increase in his 74 rating from Madden NFL 25.Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC championship game, and he was this close to playing in a Super Bowl as a rookie. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year is a deserving member of the Top 10 QB club.9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 85Baker Mayfield proved that his 2023 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was no fluke. He once again led the team to the playoffs, and he's set for a Madden rating increase as a result.Mayfield's rating has gone from 79 in Madden NFL 25 to 85 in Madden NFL 26. He'll be a fun player to use with the Buccaneers as he'll have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka to target in the game.8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles - 86Some analysts don't consider Jalen Hurts a top 10 quarterback, but Madden NFL 26 doesn't share that assessment. The reigning Super Bowl MVP enters this year's edition rated 86 overall.Hurts stays at the same rating as with the last edition. He'll look to add a few ratings in the next edition by leading the Eagles to back-to-back Vince Lombardi trophies.7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 86Justin Herbert had the most efficient season of his professional football career in the 2024 campaign. He was instrumental in the Chargers reaching the playoffs in Jim Harbaugh's first season in charge.However, Herbert is surprisingly rated lower than he was in Madden NFL 25. He was rated 87 in the previous iteration.6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions - 87Jared Goff finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2024 season. Goff helped the Detroit Lions to the best regular-season record in the NFC.So, it's unsurprising that Goff makes the top 10 in this year's edition. He had an 82 overall rating in Madden NFL 25, but that has been bumped to 87 in Madden NFL 26.5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - 88From one former No. 1 pick to another former No. 1 pick. Breaking into the top 5 QBs list is Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams.Stafford was rated 83 in Madden NFL 25 but sees a significant jump in this year's game. The Rams superstar will be throwing to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the game.4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - 95Patrick Mahomes misses out on the 99 Club in this year's game and the top three on the QB list. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is not the best-rated shot caller in the game.Mahomes' overall rating has suffered a four-point reduction. He's now behind some familiar names on the rating board.3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - 97Joe Burrow maintains his spot as the third-best quarterback in Madden NFL. He's reaping the rewards of throwing to arguably the best WR duo in the league.Burrow had a 93 rating in Madden NFL 25, and that's now been bumped to a 97 in Madden NFL 26.2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - 99Josh Allen has joined the 99 Club in Madden NFL 26. It's an additional honor for the Buffalo Bills superstar after his MVP Award for the 2024 season.Allen's rating has improved from the 93 overall rating he got in the previous edition.1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - 99Lamar Jackson is rated 99 overall in Madden NFL 26. The Baltimore Ravens superstar will be a cheat code in the latest iteration of the game.Jackson moved up from the second spot last year, when he had a 98 overall rating. Expect some highlight reel-worthy plays from the two-time MVP in Madden NFL 26.