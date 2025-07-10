Madden NFL 26 release: Top 5 things you need to know feat. Features, Release date, Cover star news, and more

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 will be the next iteration of the NFL's primary video game. It'll be EA Sports' second significant release of the offseason after College Football 26.

With that in mind, let's look at five things that one needs to know about the latest Madden game.

Top 5 features you need to know

1. Franchise Mode

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 franchise mode will feature users choosing from unique archetypes or opting to step into the head coaching shoes. These features will also provide authentic strategies for the gaming experience.

2. Explosive NFL Gameplay

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 will feature physics-centric interactions, including but not limited to stiff arms, hurdling, catching and fresh collision control.

3. Cover Star

Philadelphia Eagles running back and reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Saquon Barkley, will be the EA Sports Madden NFL 26 cover star. Barkley had a phenomenal debut season in Philly, amassing over 2,000 rushing yards in the regular season, and helping the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Madden NFL 26 cover sees Barkley hurdling over a defender in trademark fashion. It's the second time in a row that a running back will grace the famous cover after San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey graced the 25 cover.

4. Presentation

From mascots to motion graphics and sounds. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 will focus on recreating popular pregame traditions, stadium anthems, to make the game a true NFL spectacle.

5. Reworked superstar mode

Superstar Mode is one of the most played features of Madden. Loyal Madden players are typically quick to check for improvements in the feature, and the developers seemed to get the memo for the latest iteration.

According to ESPN, Madden 26 will feature a significantly reworked franchise mode. There's a reworked core, more beats, realistic injury replacement methods, and the ability for players to import their high school and college stats into Superstar mode to track their paths at the professional level.

When is EA Madden NFL 26 final release?

According to the EA website, EA Madden NFL 26’s final release date is August 14. It comes three days after the early release.

Should you upgrade from Madden NFL 25?

The EA Madden NFL 26 trailer goes hard and the game developers have been vocal about the work put into making Madden 26 one for the books. From the improvements in Superstar mode to the potential of back hurdling with Saquon Barkley, ardent Madden gamers should make the upgrade from 25 to 26.

