  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Make sure your bag is packed and ready" - When Joe Burrow told Ja'Marr Chase about Bengals draft pick the night before selection

"Make sure your bag is packed and ready" - When Joe Burrow told Ja'Marr Chase about Bengals draft pick the night before selection

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Apr 21, 2025 23:32 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
When Joe Burrow told Ja'Marr Chase about Bengals draft pick the night before selection. (Credits: IMAGN)

Joe Burrow - drafted as the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals - was part of a historic Tigers offense that won the national championship with an unbeaten 15-0 record. Besides Burrow, wideout Ja’Marr Chase was also one of the cornerstones of the Tigers, and the former Louisiana State University quarterback wanted him at the Bengals.

Ad

During an interview with Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com in June 2022, Chase recalled the conversation with former teammate Joe Burrow and narrated how he was made aware of the draft pick the night before.

“He [Joe Burrow] told me this the night before the draft, ‘Make sure your bag is packed and ready’ and that’s all he said. All I said was ok. I didn’t believe it but then he proved me wrong.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

At the time, Ja'Marr Chase admitted that he didn’t believe Joe Burrow’s hint, but Cincinnati drafted him as the fifth overall pick, reuniting the dynamic duo of LSU Tigers. Their reunion proved fruitful as Chase fetched a stellar career with the Bengals. It also hinted at Burrow’s inclusion in the team’s decision-making.

Ja'Marr Chase declares his career goals at Cincinnati Bengals

An excited Ja’Marr Chase declared his career goals during a backstage interview after his draft in Cleveland and told the media,

Ad
I'm going to break every receiving record they got at the Bengals. I'm telling you right now," Chase said. "I'm gonna break every record they have. I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but it's gonna get done.

Although those claims looked too ambitious back then, Chase was serious with his goals: to be the best when he came to replace AJ Green. Besides Green, the quarterback also had to overcome Chad Johnson’s record for most receptions (751), receiving yards (10783), and receiving touchdowns (66).

Ad

Though Ja'Marr Chase is still far behind breaking those records anytime soon, he looks on course. In just four seasons, he has recorded 5425 receiving yards from 395 receptions for 46 touchdowns. Hence, the Bengals see him as part of their future and rewarded him with a record-breaking four-year, $161 million contract with $112 million guaranteed.

Burrow played a key role in Chase’s massive contract to keep the Cincinnati offense intact, including Tee Higgins.

About the author
Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha

Himangshu Sinha is an NFL journalist and an MBA graduate with over four years of experience in sports journalism. Before working for Sportskeeda, Himangshu spent time with Essentially Sports and Pro-Football Network.

His favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, and while his favorite current player is Patrick Mahomes, he also enjoyed watching Tom Brady. Given the Chiefs' incredible rise under Andy Reid, the KC HC gets the nod as Himangshu's all-time top coach.

When not watching or writing about the NFL, Himangshu loves playing different sports like cricket and badminton. He also maintains multiple social media channels on many topics, including Cricket, Sports, Pro-Wrestling, Reaction Channel, and Geopolitics.

Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications