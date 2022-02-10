Making a case for Tom Brady as 2021 NFL MVP

The NFL MVP award is set to be decided Thursday night, and the race is down to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor should, also, get some recognition, but this has become a quarterback award.

Brady winning MVP as he enters retirement would make a great story, yet the general consensus, when looking at reports, is that Rodgers is the favorite. That may confuse some fans when looking at the stats.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a great case to take home MVP honors, and the numbers tell the story.

The case for Tom Brady to win NFL MVP

He led the NFL in passing yards with 5,316. He was also first in passing touchdowns with 43. Rodgers was behind in both categories, with 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. Yet he did miss one full game and did not play the entire time in Week 18.

The only stat where Rodgers notably beat Brady is in interceptions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback only had four, while the Buccaneers leader had 12. But are eight interceptions enough to sway the MVP vote in his favor?

The MVP award is supposed to go to the player who was the most valuable to their team in a given season. It is obvious that both the Packers and Buccaneers would have been lost without their respective quarterback on the field. We even got firsthand evidence of that when Rodgers missed a game and Jordan Love was forced to start. The result was a low-scoring loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Yet if both so are valuable, stats should be the deciding factor in the conversation. Brady leading in the basic counting stats of yards and touchdowns should matter. He also had 485 completions compared to Rodgers' 366, meaning he was asked to do more on offense throughout the entire season.

Voters who want to seek another element can also cite the fact he did all of this at the age of 44. His value was also shown in the fact he started all 17 games. Being available every single week should factor into the conversation as well.

Those going with Rodgers seem to believe his efficiency, when on the field, proves he is the obvious choice. The Packers are also not the same team without him. The problem with that argument is that any team without its starting quarterback is usually in trouble.

Fans follow the statistical races all season long when looking at who belongs in the MVP consideration. If Brady's stats aren't enough to win, it is hard to know what else he could have done to get the recognition he deserves.

