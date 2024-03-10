Malcolm Butler contract: Exploring CB's career earnings as Patriots Super Bowl hero announces NFL retirement

Two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback Malcolm Butler has called it a career. The New England Patriots icon announced his retirement at an event in Houston this weekend.

Butler hasn't played since 2020, when he was part of the Tennessee Titans. The former undrafted free agent has now decided to step away from football for good. Speaking to Aaron Wilson of KPRC, Butler said:

"I am retired. I did the best I can do. Walking away from the game feeling comfortable. Everybody can do more, but I’m satisfied with my career. It’s time to move on and transition.”

In this article, we examine the ballhawk's career earnings and achievements on the gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Malcolm Butler's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Malcolm Butler earned $46,185,246 in his nine-year NFL career. The West Alabama University product played for three franchises but made a name for himself with the New England Patriots.

Despite Butler's icon status with the New England Patriots, most of his career earnings came from his time with the Tennessee Titans. According to Spotrac, he made $36,481,250 during a three-year stint with the Titans.

He also earned $7,541,496 in five years with the Patriots and $2,162,500 in his sole season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Malcolm Butler's NFL career achievements

Malcolm Butler is best remembered for his performance in the Super Bowl 2015, where he made a key interception off Russell Wilson's pass to seal the game for Bill Belichick's team.

Butler did that as a rookie, and it capped off one of the most exciting ends to a Super Bowl in NFL history. However, the former undrafted free agent cornerback achieved other things in his career.

Butler won two Super Bowl rings, earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015, and was named to the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.

He retired following a successful career playing at the highest level of professional football despite going undrafted in the 2014 NFL Draft.