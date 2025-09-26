  • home icon
Malik Washington Waiver Wire Week 4: Should you add Dolphins WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 14:28 GMT
Second-year Miami Dolphins wide recevier Malik Washington came onto the scene last season in his rookie year.

Washington was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia, and finished his last season of college football with 110 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards. As a rookie last season, he played in 14 games and had 26 receptions on 36 targets for 223 receiving yards, averaging 8.6 yards per catch.

As Washington is in his second season in the NFL, he will look to make a leap in production and have a bigger role as a second-year player in Miami's receiving core.

Should I add Malik Washington for Week 4 Fantasy Football?

No, you should not add Malik Washington in fantasy football. The Dolphins wide receviers as whole are struggling this season, so adding a young recevier on your fantasy wouldn't make too much sense.

On the season, Washington only has six receptions for 34 yards on 12 targets and no touchdown receptions. Washington averages a low of just 5.7 yards per catch, which is closer to a running back's average per carry.

This week, the Dolphins face the New York Jets in an AFC East rivalry battle. The Jets' secondary has allowed 622 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air this season. Sunday's game could be a good opportunity for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddel to potentially have big games for the Dolphins.

Malik Washington fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Based upon his stats from the first three games of the season, Malik Washington is projected to finish the season with 34 catches for 193 yards. Now, that's just based on his averages from the first three games of the season, the numbers can certainly be way higher or lower based on various factors.

At fantasypros.com, they have Washington slated to fininsh anywhere from 79th-101st in fantasy for wide receivers. That suggests that Washington will finish in the WR3 range in fantasy, showing that he isn't projected to have a big rest of the season.

It's tough to outshine receviers such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who have flourished in Miami's system the last few seasons. With Washington being in just his second season with the team, he could have a big sophomore jump, but the numbers early on don't suggest so.

Edited by Rob Gullo
